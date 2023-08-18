Release Date, Story & Characters

If you want to know everything we know about Pirates of the Caribbean 6 today, head over to the release date, story, and characters.

Let’s talk about the release date, story and new characters of Pirates of the Caribbean 6, The sixth installment of the Pirates franchise recently passed an unfortunate milestone in the Walt Disney Pictures saga. After all, six years after the last film broke the record for the longest wait between his two films. Now that we’re heading into pre-production, it’s time to explain everything we know about the sixth Pirate tape.

pirates of the caribbean 6 release date

Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow and company were last seen in The Revenge of Salazar (2017). But the original star was fired from the franchise in 2018 following allegations of abuse from his ex-wife Amber Heard… Andthe future is very uncertain, Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer was asked why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 took so long. To which he confirmed that they are getting “very close” and have a “very good script”.

The executive confirmed that two new films are being developed in the saga. a project headed by Margot Robbie and “one with a young cast” that is “close”. Which suggests that it will probably serve as Pirates of the Caribbean 6. it is believed This project is expected with young actors franchise reboot Veteran screenwriter Ted Elliott and The Last of Us creator Craig Mazin were hired to write in 2019. However, nothing has been confirmed.

but what about pirates of the caribbean 6 release date, What has happened to him? All the films in the saga have released in the summer. The last three, in late May, and the first two, in early July. Since all the films in the franchise have been successful during the summer season, it is likely that Disney is looking to release Pirates of the Caribbean 6 during that time of year. If production on the next blockbuster were to begin as early as next year, as seems likely given Jerry Bruckheimer’s comments, a summer 2025 release date could be possible.

What will be the story of the sixth installment of the saga?

salazar’s revenge A post-credits scene that set the stage for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and the return of Bill Nighy’s Davy Jones. Will Turner, played by Orlando Bloom, becomes captain of his ship, The Flying Dutchman, after Jones’ death. And while he was sleeping in bed with Elizabeth Swann, played by Keira Knightley, he saw a stranger enter his bedroom.

Turner wakes up and is shown that it was just a bad dream. But the presence of barnacles and water on the floor of the room seemed to confirm that Jones had returned., By the time of The Revenge of Salazar, it was clear that this was going to be the basis for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. However, six years later, the new film was being described as a reboot, and many of the principal cast members were unlikely to return. The Return… This plotline may be discarded in favor of a new story.

What will happen to Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Disney basically fired Johnny Depp franchise when his ex-wife Amber Heard published an opinion piece in The Washington Post alluding to the actor’s alleged misconduct. As part of the DC Comics libel suit against actress Mira in which he emerged victorious, Johnny Depp was asked by the actress’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, whether “nothing on earth” would persuade him to meet her again. . Disney make Pirates of the Caribbean 6. To which he put an end to hopes of a comeback by saying “It’s true.” So, it looks like we won’t be seeing it.

Also during the trial, the Captain Jack Sparrow actor expressed how he hoped to give his iconic pirate a “proper farewell” as he planned to “continue on until it is time to stop”. ” so, There were big plans for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but we’ll never get to see them., During an interview with The New York Times in June, Disney Studios motion picture production president Sean Bailey revealed that the studio “has not committed at this time” to Johnny Depp’s future in the franchise, hinting that the next film would Will “honor” his predecessors. , but “something new to say.”

Who will be the hero of this new film?

Since Pirates of the Caribbean 6 appears to be some sort of reboot with a “younger cast”, New talent likely to join the seafaring adventure, But some of the original cast members may stick around as mentors to a new generation of pirates. Although it appears that Johnny Depp will not be returning, Will Turner actor Orlando Bloom told Parade that he “will be interesting to see how his character unfolds and what he is like.” This confirmed his desire to return.

Brenton Thwaites, actor of Will’s son Henry Turner, also told The Cosmic Circus that he thinks “there’s a way to fit it” into Pirates of the Caribbean 6. One of the family members who is likely not to return is Elizabeth SwannPlayed by Keira Knightley, who told Entertainment Tonight that her character was “really great.” Which suggests that her story could have come to an end and we won’t see her again in the future.

disney will have the most difficult task Find a new young hero to replace Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Given the development of a female spin-off with Margot Robbie, it will likely remain a male star. And with superstar Johnny Depp starring in the first five films, and stars like Margot Robbie on board for the spin-off, it’s likely Disney will be looking for a young and significant actor for the lead. Sixth installment