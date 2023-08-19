Release Date, Synopsis, Cast…

Watch ‘American Horror Story’ on Disney+ now

Season 11 of ‘American Horror Story’, titled ‘NYC’, is already out on Disney+, The ‘AHS’ saga, which in its long history has managed to establish itself as one of the best current horror series, has come to the end of the season that has divided its audience the most, but that doesn’t stop it. Not there. Season 12 of ‘American Horror Story’ is already underway,

In January 2020, FX renewed the Ryan Murphy-created anthology series for three more seasons. The 11th was the first of this deal, so the next season will be the last for the franchise… unless there is a new renewal.

does this mean ‘AHS’ May End in Season 13, Maybe, but don’t worry too much about it just yet, because we’ll still have a lot of sleepless nights until Season 12 hits our screens. Grab Your Pointy Witch Hats And Scream “Balenciaga” As We Dive Deep Into The Warped Mind Of Ryan Murphy And Reveal Everything You Need to Know About ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12 One of the best horror series on Disney+ to feel the terror.

‘American Horror Story 12’ release date

‘American Horror Story’ is surprisingly reliable when it comes to predicting a release date. Apart from the tenth season, which aired one year late due to the real-life horror (Covid), all other seasons aired in September or October in consecutive years. And the same will be the case with this new batch of episodes.

The first part of ‘American Horror Story 12: Delicate’ will premiere on September 12, 2023,

‘American Horror Story 12’, cast

Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are the first confirmed For ‘American Horror Story 12’. Kardashian made the announcement in April, posting a teaser video on her social networks, in which she also revealed Title of this twelfth season: ‘Delicate’,

cara delevigne (“Only Murders in the Building”) The two joined the cast in late April, which was leaked will be a regular character throughout the season And she’ll have a close relationship with Emma Roberts’ character. This is what it looks like on set:

golden globe winner Michaela J. Rodriguez (“Pose”) and the star of “Succession” Annabelle Dexter-Jones They have also joined a shoot in New York this week, and it has also been seen how the two big stars Demi Moore and Billie LourdCarrie Fisher’s daughter, who starred opposite Emma Roberts in ‘Scream Queens’.

Ryan Murphy likes to repeat with actors and actresses The most iconic of the series, who has appeared in various characters in several seasons of the series and even in other series produced by the creator. as in the case Evan Peters in ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ and Sarah Paulson in ‘Ratched’,

However, like pillars jessica lang And Peters himself doesn’t come as regularly as he used to, and isn’t even usually as reliable. sarah paulson recently said this unlikely to return to franchise,

Paulson said, “I’ll always be open to it, but I think I’ve been doing it for a long time, and Maybe people in that world start getting bored of me. I’ll let someone else scream, run and cry for a secondShe continued, “Other people can do it too! There was a time when I was little and I thought, ‘I can do this all night. I love it!’ Now I’m like:’mom is tired,

who can return tit farmiga, who teased her possible return in early 2022: “When I started acting I was 17 and I was playing Violet and I was finding myself. so, Every Time Someone Mentions ‘AHS’ It’s Like, ‘It’s About Time’,

‘American Horror Story 12’, Summary and Main Theme

The upcoming season 12 of ‘American Horror Story’ will be titled ‘AHS 12: Fragile’,

For the first time in anthology history, the series will be based on a book. The season will, at least partially, adapt Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel ‘Delicate Conditions’., The novel, which will go on sale in the US in August, is described as a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister man will do everything possible to ensure that her pregnancy never ends. yes. An advertisement on the cover by author Andrea Bartz described the ‘delicate situation’ thus:The Feminist Update to ‘Red Rose’ We All Needed,

‘American Horror Story 12’ trailer and images

He See Emma Roberts for the first time on set ‘American Horror Story’ took place at the beginning of the year in New York:

and we already have first teaser of the series With looks from Emma Roberts, Cara Delevigne and Kim Kardashian: