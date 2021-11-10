release date, trailer and Collector’s Edition announced by THQ Nordic – Nerd4.life

ELEX 2 finally has one exit date set for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S: the game will be available from March 1, 2022 and will also be accompanied by a rich Collector’s Edition, announced today and also presented by a dedicated trailer.

The new RPG by Piranha Bytes, authors of Gothic and Risen, is expected by a good slice of users who have certified the status of “cult” for the first ELEX, considered by many to be a somewhat undervalued title in the field of open world action RPG. On the other hand, it is a game considered “vintage” by the authors themselves, underlining the desire to remain faithful to a vision of the genre linked to some time ago, although evolved according to modern technologies.

There history continues from the end of the first chapter, presenting again the protagonist Jax still grappling with the fate of the planet Magalan, again on the verge of a crisis due to a terrible threat that looms and concerns the dark Elex. We are therefore still faced with an RPG with sci-fi setting but with some elements taken from the most classic fantasy, in a very particular combination.

As for the Collector’s Edition of ELEX 2, this too will be available on March 1, 2022 together with the standard version and is decidedly rich, containing: