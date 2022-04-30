release date, trailer and on which platform will it be available

After a long wait, “Avatar 2” finally has a release date for theaters. Fans have waited since 2009 to see the movie sequel by James Cameron, whose first part broke numerous records after its premiere, being, mainly, that of the highest grossing film in history.

That is why the sequel has generated so much expectation among the fans of Cameron’s tapes and everything is ready for his arrival on the big screen. That’s right The Na’vi universe will arrive soon and, what’s more, it has also been confirmed that the first trailer will be released in the next few days.

When is “Avatar 2” released?

Initially, Disney announced the title of the second part of the movie: “Avatar: The Way of Water”for which the oceans of the planet Pandora will be the place where the delivery takes place.

James Cameron will be directing again and the film is known to be shot with better technology and more realistic visual effects. “I wanted our return to Pandora to be something really special. Every shot is designed for the biggest screen, highest resolution, and most immersive 3D available.”said the filmmaker.

The trailer clip will premiere before May 5 and will hit theaters on December 14, 2022.

Will it reach any platform?

Although the announcement was made by Disney, it has not yet been announced if the film will also be available for release through Disney Plus or some other streaming platform. It will be a matter of time to know for sure.