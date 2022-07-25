release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the sixth Marvel supergroup movie

The Multiverse Saga, just saying it out loud fills your mouth. The fifth has not been released yet, and the sixth installment of the Avengers is already underway: ‘Avengers: Secret Wars‘ (Avengers Secret Wars) will apparently close phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Also, to the saga that gave the first bars with ‘Loki’ and the discovery of divergent timelines. Thus, we are going to review everything we know about this sixth film of the marvelite supergroup.

The history





While we don’t know any story details, the movie’s title does take us to not one, but two big events in Marvel comics. The first is a cross no more than heroes gathered in a planetary arena and that, forty years later, is no longer innovative or anything at this point. But it could be quite interesting as an introduction to massive changes in the Marvel Universe.

Towards the originals we have already seen some nod like the Hulk holding the rubble of the Avengers headquarters on his shoulders. And so far, screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus have stated that they would love to do the film with the Russos.

However, in 2015 Jonathan Hickman raised one of the best Marvel crossovers using that same name. To give you an idea: the event culminated two stages of the screenwriter (about six years, almost 150 issues) aboard 'The Fantastic 4' and 'Avengers'.





It is in this latest collection that we would see how the Illuminati, the most brilliant and influential minds in the Marvel Universe (Reed Richards, Tony Stark, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Namor, Hank McCoy and Black Lightning), they met the accelerated end of the multiverse.

I’ll summarize quickly: a carambolesque succession of incursions between parallel Earths which ended with the destruction of both worlds. A very complex saga in which these New Avengers became the executioners of the worlds that threatened our Earth. Until reaching the very end, not of the multiverse, but of existence.

In a risky and brilliant plan, Doctor Doom creates an entire world from the ashes of a multiverse that has been destroying itself for months until reaching the inevitable end of the Marvel Universe. It is the world of the ‘Secret Wars’, molded according to the designs of the Latverian.

We have already seen a first version of The Illuminati in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, where the theme of raids has been introduced (including the post-credits scene).

The road to ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’





Taking, in fact, into account the proximity between the Fantastic Four movie and the Avenger bilogyI would not be surprised in the least if the three tapes had more to do with each other than the typical cameos and post-credit scenes and that Kang could be causing the mess.

But those are just guesses as it is, presumably, the final climax of the current Saga of the Multiversea saga made up of three phases with the following confirmed movies and series:

Phase 4

Phase 5

Phase 6

‘Fantastic Four’ (11/8/2024)

‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ (2/5/2025)

‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ (7/11/2025)

The cast and characters

Just like what happens with the fifth movie, The line-up of The Avengers in this sixth installment is not clear. Knowing the plan for the future, we can take for granted the presence of Anthony Mackie (Falcon/new Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange), Tom Holland ( Spider-Man), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), among others.

Nor can we rule out Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and their respective female disciples? embodied by Hailee Steinfeld and Tatiana Maslany. Neither is Florence Pugh’s. like a new Black Widow. The presence of any of the Fantastic Four or Doctor Doom is unclear.

the release date

Although there are still a few years left, it will be six months after ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ when we can see this sixth installment, that is: on November 7, 2025.

the trailer

We still do not have a trailer or images of ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’.