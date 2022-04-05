release date, trailer, cast. marvel movie

It seems like yesterday, but five years have passed since the Marvelite God of Thunder graced the big screen in his last solo feature film released to date: the hilarious ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. Fortunately, fans of the superhero played by Chris Hemsworth very soon they will have a new opportunity to enjoy their adventures in the long-awaited ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

To pave the way for the premiere of what will be the 29th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we are going to collect all the information available so far about it; including its release date, the technical and artistic team involved, and of course details about its story and the comics it will be based on. Go for it!

When it premieres





First things first: When can we enjoy ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in our main theater? To answer this question we have to take a tour of the calendar lurches so common in recent yearsas its original release date, announced during Comic-Con 2019, was set for November 5, 2021.

Little more than half a year later, Marvel Studios moved the film to February 18, 2022. Later, after a thorough remodeling of the Disney grill that sent it to May 6 of this year, ‘Love and Thunder’ returned to be late one last time, being its final date July 8, 2022 —and it seems that, now, there is no room for last surprises—.

Cast and protagonists of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’





As is often the case in these cases, The cast of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will be made up of a mix of regular faces, old acquaintances and new additions. At the moment, of course, we can expect the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, which will continue with the cumbersome and late process of LGTBIQ+ visibility in the MCU after what was seen in ‘Eternals’.

Along with them will be regulars from the marvelita franchise such as Chris Prattwho will play his Star-Lord from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, as will Vin Diesel, which will repeat as the voice of Groot. Along with them, according to Deadline, Jamie Alexander would put himself in Sif’s shoes again and Karen Gillan I would do the same as Nebula and Matt Damon would happen to make a cameo similar to the one in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ – like Melissa McCarthy and Luke Hemsworth-.

As far as transfers are concerned, Christian bale will act as Gorr the Butcher God, the villain of the show, while Russell Crowe he will be dropped to play Zeus in another cameo. Although, of course, most of the focus is on the return of Natalie Portman not just as Jane Foster, but as the new Goddess of Thunder.

The director of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’





As for the director’s seat, Taika Waititi will be in charge of re-occupying it after his fantastic work in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’in which he perfectly combined the necessary sense of adventure in a production of this kind with that sense of comedy that has proven to dominate in productions such as ‘What we do in the shadows’ —both the series and the movie–, ‘The Conchords’ or ‘Eagle vs. Shark’.

In this way, the Oscar winner for best adapted screenplay for the charming ‘Jojo Rabbit’ will return to the orders of the Disney Factory after the aforementioned ‘Ragnarok’, the short films of ‘Team Thor’ and ‘Team Darryl’ and the fantastic eighth chapter of ‘The Mandalorian’, entitled ‘Redemption’.

The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ team





As I always say, cinema is a collaborative medium, and without a good team behind him, Waititi would be nothing short of handcuffed. Therefore, to shape the script for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the New Zealander has partnered with screenwriter Jennifer Kaytin Robinsonwriter of the Sweet/Vicious series and the feature film ‘Someone special’, and producer of the series ‘Hawkeye’ for Disney+.

Just as surprising is the choice of Barry Baz Idoine as cinematographer. As DOP, he only has credits in the feature film ‘Lone Wolf Survival Kit’ and in a good handful of episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’ —which is not a small thing—, but when we take a look at his work in the camera department, the thing gets more interesting, finding titles like ‘The Master’, ‘Wells of Ambition’, ‘The Vice of Power’, ‘Rogue One’, ‘True Detective’, ‘Traffic’ or ‘Syriana’. Experience on set, of course, is not lacking.

On the other hand, the mounting will be borne by the veteran Maryanne Brandonnominated for an Oscar for her work on ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ and responsible for titles like ‘Super 8’, both parts of ‘Venom’, both ‘Star Trek’ directed by JJ Abrams —with whom he maintains a close professional relationship— or the animated films ‘How to train your dragon’ and ‘Kung Fu Panda 2’.

The production design will be in the hands of Nigel Phelpsa professional accustomed to big productions who has credits to his credit in ‘Pearl Harbor’, ‘The Island’, ‘World War Z’, ‘Troy’, ‘Pokémon: Detective Pikachu’ or the second and third installments of Michael Bay’s ‘Transformers’ saga. Of course, the show is guaranteed.

The story of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’





At the moment – ​​and this, we assume, will be solved once ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is released and the promotional campaign for the film starts— We do not know too many details about the specific plot of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’but there are a few juicy details to comment on.

As I mentioned before, Natalie Portman will return to play Jane Foster and, more importantly, the new Thor. And, although we do not know very well how this transition will be approached in Taika Waititi’s feature film, we can go to the comics to try to make sense of a tremendously juicy change at the narrative level and that opened a very interesting arc in the vignettes.

In short, in 2014 the Thor we all know ceased to be worthy, so Mjolnir had to go to another person to be its carrier. The hammer chose Jane Foster, the doctor and former love interest of the God of Thunder who, is suffering from terminal cancer. Of course, in addition to exploring this arc, it is very likely that “Love and Thunder” will pick up the baton from “Avengers: Endgame”, in the end of which Thor left Valkyrie in charge of New Asgard.

Trailers, images and poster

Nor is there too much promotional material for the moment, but we can leave you here the poster with the official logo and an image taken from a t-shirt of one of the members of the filming crew of the film in which we can take a look at what Thor, Jane will look like Foster and Valkyrie. Less is nothing.



