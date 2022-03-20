release date, trailer, cast. Movie starring Alicia Vikander

The popularity of the ‘Tomb Raider’ video game franchise has led to the adventures of Lara Croft have two versions on the big screen. The first with Angelina Jolie as the protagonist had two installments, while alice vikander has led one and everything indicates that it is a matter of time before we see ‘Tomb Raider 2’.

The project was launched shortly after the premiere of the first part, but different problems have been delaying it to the point that right now it is not even completely certain that it will be done. Next we will review Everything You Know So Far About ‘Tomb Raider 2’ and we will update this article as we have more news.

The history

The only thing that is known is that the initial goal was to offer a fairly faithful adaptation of the video games ‘Rise of the Tomb Raider’ and ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’, but the project has passed through several hands since then, so it is Things have probably changed.

The cast





Alicia Vikander is confirmed to play Lara Croft again in ‘Tomb Raider 2’. She herself has highlighted on several occasions that she would be delighted to return, but the truth is that beyond her, it is not known who could be part of her cast. Yes, it is likely that Dominic West also reappear, although, obviously, it would be through flashbacks.

The long process of development





The first installment was directed by Roar Uthaugwith Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Alastair Siddons dealing with the script, but from the first moment it was clear that with the sequel they wanted to go in another direction. Surely that was influenced by ‘Tomb Raider’ It paid off but it wasn’t a runaway success either., since it cost around 100 million dollars – some sources raise the figure to 106, while others reduce it to 90 – and raised 274 million. In addition, in the United States it did not work well.

The surprising first move was to hire Amy Jumpregular contributor to Ben Wheatley, her husband in real life, to write the script. Shortly after, Wheatley himself agreed to direct the film. Everything was going from strength to strength and filming was expected to start in April 2020 and take place in different locations in the United Kingdom, China, Finland and South Africa. The coronavirus arrived and everything went to waste.

‘Tomb Raider 2’ was postponed indefinitely and at the beginning of 2021 it was clear that the project had opted to go in another direction. Wheatley left the film and Misha Green (‘Lovecraft Territory’) was chosen both to write the script and to take care of directing it.



Misha Green

What is not so clear is that the production company has been satisfied with the work of Green, who presented his first draft in May of last year with the title of ‘Tomb Raider: Obsidian’, but since then there has been no real movement in the project.

In fact, Green signed in August for DC to write the spin-off of ‘Birds of Prey’ focused on the character of Black Canary and intended to be released directly on HBO Max.

In addition, Alicia Vikander had stood out shortly before the project was still running but it had not yet received the green light. Back in October, he noted that this was still the case, but left some doubts about whether Green was still on board ‘Tomb Raider 2,’ noting that “I hope this can straighten out and do things together“. Don’t be surprised if a new writer and/or director for the film is announced any day now.

Trailer, images and poster

We still don’t have any kind of official image of ‘Tomb Raider 2’. After all, filming hasn’t started yet and currently it’s not even certain that it will be done, so there’s no other choice but to be patient.

When is ‘Tomb Raider 2’ released in theaters?





As of today, there is no scheduled release date for ‘Tomb Raider 2’, but the truth is that we probably would have already seen it if it weren’t for the pandemic. And it is that its arrival in theaters was scheduled for March 19, 2021, but everything was paralyzed due to the coronavirus, which ended up causing the film to be taken in another direction. And they continue with it.