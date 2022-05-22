release date, trailer, cast. Movie with Brie Larson

Although, after the premieres of ‘Moon Knight’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’, the people of Marvel Studios already have a good number of productions booked to occupy their 2022 calendar, the film division of The House of ideas continue to plan their future and outlining a 2023 that will mean the return of an old acquaintance who turned the MCU upside down.

I am referring, of course, to Captain Marvel, whose second feature film is not so solo It will be released on July 28, 2023 under the title of ‘The Marvels’. Yes, there is still a long season until it lands in our cinemas, but then I suggest you review all that is known about her for the time being, including its director, cast and crew.

‘FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER’ Proves A GROWER MCU Is Possible

When does ‘The Marvels’ premiere?





At this point in the post-pandemic we are well used to it, so it is not the least bit surprising that the release date of ‘The Marvels’ has suffered drastic changes since its launch was announced, originally dated on November 11 of this same 2022 – the day that ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has ended up being booked.

After a facelift to the Disney and Marvel Studios calendar, ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ and the film in question exchanged the second release dates that were awarded to them. Thus, the feature film starring Paul Rudd will arrive on February 17, 2023 and ‘The Marvels’ on July 28 of that same year; right after ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’.

Cast and protagonists of ‘The Marvels’





As usual in the saga, ‘The Marvels’ will not be an exception and will once again offer us a cocktail of regular performers from the MCU and a good handful of new faces with which to refresh the shared universe. Among the first are Brie Larsonwho will repeat as Carol Danvers; Samuel L Jacksonwho returns as Nick Fury and Teyona Parriswho will play Monica Rambeau again after ‘The Scarlet Witch and Vision’.

On the other hand, we know that Iman Vellani will play Kamala Khan, the Ms. Marvel who debuted in the comics in 2014 and who we will see in the next Disney + series; what Zawe Ashton will be in charge of putting on the villain’s boots of the function —still unknown—, and that Park Seo-joon —Min in the wonderful ‘Parasites’ by Bong Joon-ho— will also participate in the film in a role yet to be determined.

The director of ‘The Marvels’





As it has done before, Marvel Studios has again tied the knot with an independent filmmaker and not at all associated with the billionaire blockbusters to take charge of ‘The Marvels’. This time she has been Nia DaCostawho surprised half the world last year with his lucid reinterpretation of ‘Candyman’ —in which he worked with Teyonah Parris— and who fell in love in 2018 with his debut ‘Little Woods’starring Tessa Thompson and Lily James.

The team of ‘The Marvels’





Today we already know a good handful of names linked to the ‘The Marvels’ team. These start with the screenwriter, Megan McDonnell, who returns to the MCU after signing the script for ‘The Scarlet Witch and Vision’. Without a doubt, a great bet by the studio for an emerging talent.

The cinematography of the film will be in charge of Sean Bobbit, a veteran Oscar nominee for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’Steve McQueen’s leading DOP and responsible for titles like ’12 Years a Slave’, ‘Hunger’, ‘Widows’, ‘Shame’ or that visual treat called ‘Byzantium’.

The production design department is also in good hands, since its maximum responsibility will be Cara Brower, who already worked with DaCosta on ‘Candyman’ and who was art director on ‘Twin Peaks’ or ‘Us’ by Jordan Peele. Her work will be musically dressed by Laura Karpman, who already collaborated with Marvel in ‘What if…?’ and who composed the scores for ‘Lovecraft Territory’.

The history of ‘The Marvels’





As expected, the details of the history of ‘The Marvels’ continue to be a secret kept under lock and key to this day. We don’t really know where she can throw the thing, but we do know that Captain Marvel earned her place as Avenger after the snap of Thanos, whom she helped defeat after spending a long season touring the universe as some kind of mercenary for hire. willing to lend a hand to whoever needs it.

At the moment, the most logical thing would be to spin ‘The Marvels’ with the post-credits scene of ‘Spider-Man: Far from home’, in which it was revealed that Nick Fury and Mariah Hill were really the Skrulls Talos and Sorenand where we were introduced to SWORD, the SHIELD-linked organization How Kamala Khan will be introduced is already a harder topic to predict, but I bet we’ll get a good hint in the post-credits of her Disney+ series.

Trailers, images and poster

As expected, at the moment there is no trailer, no photos, no “nothing”. So we’ll settle for the official logo poster of the movie.