release date, trailer, cast. Movie with Dwayne Johnson

After the turning point that marked the glorious ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, the DC Extended Universe continues to test its future with a good handful of productions in development or about to be released. And taking advantage of the fact that the landing of ‘Black Adam’ in our cinemas, set for next October 21, is getting closer, it is an ideal time to review everything we know about the superhero movie – or antiheroes – starring Dwayne Johnson.

When is ‘Black Adam’ released?





The first date that was put on the table, through a publication made by Dwayne Johnson on his Instagram account, indicated December 22, 2021. But in March 2021, after the launch of the controversial ‘La Liga de la Justice of Zack Snyder’, the people of Warner, New Line and DC Films made public the official release date of ‘Black Adam’, placing it in on July 29, 2022.

However, as has been happening for a long time now, a restructuring of the company’s calendar altered the launch day, which has ended up being the October 21 of this same year.

Cast and protagonists of ‘Black Adam’





The cast of ‘Black Adam’ is led by one of the most fashionable men in Hollywood; Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson himself. The actor returns to collaborate with director Jaume Collet-Serra after ‘Jungle Cruise’, and puts on the tight suit of the DC anti-hero after his work in franchises such as ‘Jumanji’ and ‘Fast & Furious’, and after roles in prestige like that of HBO’s recommendable ‘Ballers’.

Alongside Johnson are names like Sarah Sahi like Isis Noah Centineo —which will give life to Atom Smasher—, aldis hodge —that he will put on Hawkman’s wings— or Pierce Brosnanwho will play the mythical Doctor Fate.

The director of ‘Black Adam’





The head of ‘Black Adam’ joined the project in June 2019, and is the Catalan based in Los Angeles Jaume Collet-Serra. A fantastic director with the essence of an artisan who debuted in 2005 with the hilarious remake of ‘House of Wax’ —in which we saw Paris Hilton being brutally murdered—, and who fell in love with the fans of the genre in 2009 with the twisted and surprising ‘La huérfana’.

His next feature film, ‘Without Identity’, was the first of his fantastic collaborations with Liam Neesonwhose quality increased exponentially in the bottled action and suspense exercise ‘Non-Stop’, the urban thriller with echoes of Walter Hill ‘A Night to Survive’ and the Hitchcockian ‘The Passenger’.

To this repertoire should be added the electrifying ‘Blue Hell’, in which Blake Lively faces a shark with quite a few bad tempers and ‘Jungle Cruise’, in which in addition to Emily Blunt and Jesse Plemons, coincided with Dwayne Johnson before their adventure together in the DC tape what concerns us

The ‘Black Adam’ team





In the script department of ‘Black Adam’ we find the team made up of Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Hoshirvani, responsible for titles such as ‘Project Rampage’, ‘The Mauritanian’ or ‘Informer’ respectively. A trio of scribes experienced enough to deliver a solid, well-structured adventure with enough charm to entertain for a couple of hours.

On the other hand, the direction of photography is in charge of Lawrence Sher, the DOP nominated for an Oscar for his magnificent work in Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’ —with whom he already worked on ‘The Hangover’ and its sequel and on ‘Gun Game’—, and who has visually impeccable titles in his filmography such as ‘Godzilla: The King of the Monsters’, ‘The Starling’ or ‘Something in common’. Without a doubt, a most solid signing.

The assembly will be worked with four hands by John Lee —’Origin’, ‘Tenet’, ‘Matrix’, ‘The final trick’…— and Michael L. Sale —’The Skyscraper’, ‘Red Alert’—, while in the production design we will have Tom Mayerwhose credits include the very interesting ‘La huérfana’, ‘Acero Puro’ or ‘Finch’.

The story of ‘Black Adam’





What will the big screen debut of the DC anti-hero and intimate enemy of Shazam bring us? To get an idea, nothing better than taking a look at his, for the moment, concise official synopsis —which, probably, will gain in details as the release date approaches—.

“Nearly 5,000 years after being endowed with the omnipotent powers of the ancient gods – and imprisoned just as quickly – Black Adam (Johnson) is released from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique brand of justice on the modern world. “.

Trailers, images and poster

Trailer

First Trailer

Teaser FanDome

Poster





poster logo