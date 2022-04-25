release date, trailer, cast. Movie with Vin Diesel.

It seems like only yesterday that we met Dominic Toretto, Brian O’Conner and the rest of the ‘Fast & Furious’ family, but it’s been just over twenty years since we embarked on one of the most insane, funniest and least respectful of the laws of physics franchises in historywhich will find its final point in the future ‘Fast X’ after ten feature films… or rather, eleven, since it will be released in two parts.

There is still a long way to go until we can get our hands on the new four-wheel adventure starring Vin Diesel, whose premiere is scheduled for May 19, 2023, but then I propose to review everything we know about the -pen- last installment of a multi-million dollar saga that has carved a niche in the hearts of the public based on excesses and relentless action.

When is ‘Fast X’ released?

The case of the last two installments of the ‘Fast’ saga has been somewhat chaotic due, of course, to a COVID-19 pandemic that turned shooting and release plans upside down for countless studios and feature films. According to the original plans, which date back to 2016, ‘Fast X’ should have been released on April 2, 2021but the one that arrived on those dates – specifically on June 25 – was ‘Fast & Furious 9’.

Finally, after the necessary readjustments, and after its filming started last January, the tenth ‘Fast & Furious’ —and the first of the two installments in which the end will be divided— will arrive in our cinemas on May 19, 2023, after a slight readjustment from its previous date, set for April 7. But beware, because, as always, this is subject to last minute changes.

Cast and protagonists of ‘Fast X’





As usually happens in this type of franchise, ‘Fast X’ cast will be a mix of familiar faces and new faces. Among the former, we can obviously expect the return of Vin Diesel, who will be joined by Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren, Cardi B. and John Cena, who will repeat as Dominic Toretto’s brother, Jakob.

Among the new signings, for the moment, the names of Jason Momoa stand out, who will play the role’s villain -maybe not the only one-, Daniela Melchior —who made us fall in love in ‘The Suicide Squad’ with his Ratcatcher 2— in a role yet to be determined, and Brie Larson, the star of ‘Captain Marvel’which according to Vin Diesel will give life to a “timeless and amazing” character that will add something to the saga that fans may not expect, but they do crave.

The one we will miss is Dwayne Johnson, whose personal feud with Vin Diesel has resulted in an irreconcilable breakup that will prevent us from seeing his charismatic Luke Hobbs for the last time onscreen.

The director of ‘Fast X’





No one better to shelve the ‘Fast’ saga than Justin Lin, the veteran who debuted in it with ‘Tokyo Race’, and who signed the fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth installments; a specialist in this action who knows his characters and performers very well, and whose filmography also includes titles as stimulating as ‘Star Trek: Beyond’ or a couple of episodes of the highly underrated second season of ‘True Detective’ .

The ‘Fast X’ team





To shape ‘Fast X’, the franchise’s usual agenda and professionals have also been pulled, starting with director of photography Stephen F. Windon, who has already photographed ‘Tokyo Race’, and the last 5 installments —in addition to films like ‘Sonic. The movie’, or the aforementioned’ Star Trek: Beyond ‘in which he also coincided with Justin Lin—.

As far as production design is concerned, the person in charge will be Jan Roelfs; a professional with a very interesting career that, in addition to ‘Fast 9’ and ‘Fast 6’, he worked on titles such as ‘Gattaca’, ‘World Trade Center’, ‘The cook, the thief, his wife and her lover’ or ‘Ghost in the Shell’ — It won’t be much, but its production design is impeccable.

When more department heads involved are confirmed, we will review their career here.

The story of ‘Fast X’





At the moment no details about the plot of ‘Fast X’ have emerged nor, of course, about the ins and outs of its history, although hopefully the plot picks up where the ninth movie left off and take advantage of the scenario that left us its post-credits scene, in which we are shown the unexpected reunion between Shaw and Han.

This, speculating, could lead us to think of a new rivalry between the Shaw family and Toretto’s team, but with Cypher alive and Jason Momoa playing another of the bad guys, it’s hard to predict where the shots will go. Yes indeed, After Leaving Earth’s Orbit In ‘Fast 9,’ We Can Expect Anything…

Trailers, images and poster

As expected if we take into account that it has just started, as they say, its filming, There is no promotional material for ‘Fast X’ yet.but I can leave you here with a short video that Diesel uploaded to his social networks in which he appears with Justin Lin celebrating the start of filming, and a photograph with Brie Larson with which he announced his signing.

We will keep reporting.