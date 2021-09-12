release date, trailer, plot and cast

In November, Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, will debut on Netflix. The title of the film refers to a global alert system put into action by Interpol to catch the most dangerous criminals on the planet. Let’s find out together the release date, the plot and the cast. Red Notice is the new original movie Netflix with protagonists Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds. The film is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (“Skyscraper”, “How do I sell your family” and “A spy and a half”) and will be available on the streaming platform from 12 November 2021.

The three movie stars have never acted together before, but they are all celebrity undisputed of a cinecomics: Ryan Reynolds plays the role of DeadpooL, Gal Gadot is the interpreter of WonderWoman and finally The Rock will arrive on the big screen very soon in the role of Black Adam, a Shazam antihero! of the DC universe.

The film’s budget was approx 200 million dollari, which make it to date the more expensive project of the platform Netflix.

Red notice: the plot

Red Notice indicates a Interpol’s global alert system which is activated to capture the criminals most sought after on the planet. One day, a big robbery, puts the best Interpol agent John Hartley on the trail of two art thieves among the most sought after in the world: Nolan Booth And Sarah Black.

In trailer, available below, is Dwayne Johnson introducing to the world of Red Notice:

“Every city, every robbery. Now that you have been tagged with the red warnings, you have become the most wanted criminals in the world. And I’m the only one who can capture you. “

The cast

FBI agent John Hartley is played by Dwayne Johnson, while the two thieves Nolan Booth and Sarah Black are respectively played by Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot.

The rest of the cast is made up of Ritu Arya, Chris Diamantopoulos, Vincenzo Amato, Melissa Kennemore, Yasmine Habib, Russian Prisoner, Brenna Marie Narayan and many others.