Release date, trailer, synopsis, cast

We return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the Spider-Man franchise. And while many would like to see Tom Holland and Zendaya reprise their roles for a fourth Peter Parker movie, there’s a new story coming from the Spider-Man Universe: We’ve already seen ‘Morbius’ this year, just as we’ve had two installments of Tom Hardy as Venom in two movies. Spidey’s universe continues to expand like a spider’s web and that’s how we get to movies like Kraven the Hunter, scheduled for January 2023 and starring Aaron Taylor Johnson.

But there is a new story starting from Sony set in one of the characters we have met in the Spider-Man comics. And it is none other than Madame Web, who will be played by Dakota Johnson. What do we know about this new installment?

‘Madame Web’: The Character

The character was first introduced in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ comics in the 1980s and is “a clairvoyant mutant who specializes in predicting the future of Spider-Man-themed superheroes, having mentored not only of Peter Parker’s alter ego, but also of multiple generations of heroes who call themselves Spider-Woman.” She is also known as Cassandra Webb and has been depicted as a blind and paralyzed elderly woman aided by a support machine life like a net. We’ll see how it is reinterpreted in the film version.

marvel comics

‘Madame Web’: release date

Sony has set the release date for the ‘Madame Web’ movie to on July 7, 2023a week after the fifth installment of Indiana Jones, and a week before the new installment of ‘Mission Impossible’.

‘Madame Web’: Synopsis



Kerem Sanga, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are in charge of the script adapting the story to direct S J Clarksondirector of television projects such as ‘Life on Mars’, ‘Ugly Betty’, ‘House’ or ‘Dexter’.

According to several media outlets, Madame Web will be “an origin story of this character, whose psychic abilities allow him to see into the world of spiders“. As seen in the comics, the woman was affected by blindness and a chronic autoimmune disorder. Cassandra Webb experienced great neurological deterioration throughout her life. According to Marvel, she specializes in predicting the future of related superheroes with Spider In addition to being Spider-Man’s mentor, she has also been a mentor to others such as the one who would later become Spider-Woman.

Madame Web fell into a coma and suffered short-term memory loss after she tried to help Spider-Man prevent the assassination of a political figure. Once she regains her memory, she reunites with Spider-Man and asks him to retrieve one of the necessary artifact fragments that would aid her in the Gathering of the Five arcane ritual to save her life. Of the five options: Knowledge, Power, Immortality, Madness, or Death, Spider-Man helps her receive immortality, which helps her revert to a younger, healthier version of herself.

‘Madame Web’: Cast

In February we knew that Dakota Johnson would be the protagonist in this story of the Spider-Man Universe. After ‘The Dark Daughter’ and ’50 Shades of Grey’, the actress leads the cast to which new faces have been added. The actress sydney sweeney (‘Euphoria’, ‘The white lotus’) was also added to the film.

Rich PolkGetty Images

emma roberts (‘Nerve’, ‘We’re the Millers’), has also been called up for the film.

Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

The actor Adam Scott has been the last to join the castalthough Sony, as in the rest of the cast, has not commented on the characters that each one will play.

Paul ArchuletaGetty Images

Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim complete the cast.

‘Madame Web’: Images and video

As soon as we have images of the film we will share them in this special.

