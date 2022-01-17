release date unveiled from the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store – Nerd4.life

Via the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store, we find that Shadow Warrior 3 will be released on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS5 and PlayStation 4 theMarch 1, 2022. There exit date appeared on the pages of the game.

The Shadow Warrior 3 product page allows you to do the pre-order at the price of 49.99 € and also indicates the release date, March 1, 2022. Specifically, it will be possible to access the game at 14:00 (Italian time).

Shadow Warrior 3

By pre-ordering Shadow Warrior 3 you get access to the following content, as well as the new game:

Shadow Warrior [Gioco completo]

Shadow Warrior 2 [Gioco completo]

Limited Edition Katana Skin [Contenuto scaricabile] for Shadow Warrior 3

There official description reads: “Shadow Warrior 3 takes the unique first-person shooter series to another level, with a perfect blend of fast-paced shooting, edgy hand-to-hand combat and a spectacular free-running motion system. Fallen Shogun Lo Wang and Orochi Zilla , first his enemy and later his adjutant, they embark on an unlikely mission to recapture an ancient dragon they have unwittingly freed from his eternal prison. Armed with a heavy variety of blades and bullets, Lo Wang will have to traverse uncharted parts of the world to find the dark beast and fend off the apocalypse again. To stop the impending cataclysm, he’ll need the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic and enough firepower. ”

Know that it will take you 500 hours to finish Shadow Warrior 3 … 60 times, word of the developers.