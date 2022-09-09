release dates from ‘Babylon’ to ‘Barbie’

If the colleagues who have worked with margot robbie in her multiple projects on screen is where the blonde is a curranta. She was born and raised in a small rural town 4 hours from Brisbane, Australia, far from the Hollywood spotlight, but always hoped to pursue film.

That little girl who pretended to have myopia to put on glasses like those of her beloved Harry Potter showed that same determination to carve out a career as an actress and producer. After becoming known in her country with the series Neighbours (2008), at the age of 20 he moved to London, where he would star in one of his first most commercial projects, a matter of time (2013).

The wolf of Wall Street (2013) catapulted her, french suite (2014) gave some friends (including her husband) crazy enough to found the production company LuckyChap Y I, Tonya (2017) confirmed her as an actress and producer with overwhelming talent.

Not content with making her name synonymous with success, producing some of the most vindicatable bets in women’s fiction (from the series doll face a A promising young woman) and save DC with his harley quinn, continued crossing out purposes by getting through a letter that her admired Quentin Tarantino signed her for Once upon a time in… Hollywood (2019).

Margot Robbie does everything well and, with her, the best is always yet to come. We review the next and promising projects of the blonde ambition:

‘Amsterdam’ (Premiere: November 4)

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in ‘Amsterdam’. 20th Century

We already know that to David O Russell He is wonderful at adding stars to his casts. However, that of Amsterdam, his new project on the big screen could surpass any of the previous ones. The leading trio features Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington, who are joined by secondary like Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Rami Malek, Mike Myers, Chris Rock [pausa para respirar]Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift and Zoe Saldana.

It is an intriguing comedy set in the 1930s, with three World War I veterans (Robbie, a nurse, and soldiers Bale and Washington) falsely accused of murder, who find themselves involved in one of the most secret conspiracies of American history.

‘Babylon’ (Premiere: January 20, 2023)

Vanity Fair has exclusively unveiled the first look at Babylon, with Damian Chazelle (La La Land) portraying the transition from silent to sound cinema during the golden age of Hollywood. Robbie travels back to the 1920s to bring to life Nellie LaRoy, a character inspired by classic Hollywood star Clara Bow.

LaRoy is a young aspiring actress who crosses paths with Jack Conrad. (Brad Pitt), based on great figures of classic cinema, including Clark Gable or Douglas Fairbanks. accompany them Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart, Spike Jonze, Olivia Wilde, Max Minghella Y Samara Weaving. Is it us or does this smell like Oscar?

‘Barbie’ (Premiere: July 21, 2023)

‘Barbie’ cinemania

On July 21, 2023, everything will be rosy. Or, at least, we will fantasize about a fantastic life of plastic in the cinemas in which it is released Barbie. The Australian produces and stars in the film about the famous blonde doll, which she directs Greta Gerwig and in which Ryan Gosling he dyes it platinum blonde to bring Ken to life.

Although more details about the film, which features Gerwig and Noah Baumbach As screenwriters, we know that he has also added to his cast Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings), Kate McKinnon, America Ferrara (The Good Wife), Alexandra Shipp (With love Simon) Y Will Ferrell. Here you can see all their fabulous shooting photos, with Robbie and Gosling on roller skates, cowboy hats and neon colors.

‘Asteroid City’

wes anderson GTRES

One of the more mysterious projects on Robbie’s profile is asteroid City, the new massive movie Wes-Anderson, shot in the Madrid town of Chinchón. Not much is known about the plot, except that the film aims to be “a poetic meditation on the meaning of life, telling the story of a fictional American desert town in 1955.”

In the absence of Bill Murray, recurring faces from Anderson’s cinema will participate in the film, such as Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum, Jeffrey Wright, Edward Norton either Adrian Brody. Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Maya Hawke, Sophia Lillis and the Australian collaborate for the first time with the director.

‘Mean’

justin kurzel GTRES

justin kurzel (The Snowtown Assassins, Macbeth, Assassin’s Creed) will direct the actress in the war thriller Mean. Robbie will play Elsa Brzezina, a Jewish Holocaust survivor who teams up with a former SS captain. (Matthias Schoenert) to hunt down the Nazis who made up the death squad commanded by the latter.

A new ‘Ocean’s Eleven’

‘Ocean’s Eleven’ cinemania

In May, The Hollywood Reporter announced a second collaboration between the actress and JayRoach, who directed it The scandal, with Robbie starring and producing a new installment of Ocean’s Eleven. Not much has transpired about this project beyond the signing of Carrie Solomon as a screenwriter and the intention of setting the plot in Europe in the 1960s. Will he ask Brad Pitt for advice? What Tarantino has put together…

More Harley Quinn?

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn cinemania

Robbie’s experience in superhero movies has been a roller coaster: she was the best of Suicide Squad, with David Yesterday; produced the undervalued Birds of prey and shook off sorrows in The Suicide Squad, with James Gunn. What is the future of the Joker’s girlfriend in the DC cinematic universe? Uncertain (like everything in that universe).

Warner has signed Lady Gaga to play the psychiatrist in the musical sequel to joker, Joker: Folie a deux, with Joaquin Phoenix in the skin of the clown. Fortunately, being set in a separate universe, Robbie’s Harley still has a place in his. Who knows if in the not too distant future we will finally see Gotham City Sirens, with that romance between the protagonist and Poison Ivy that the Australian wants to show so much.

