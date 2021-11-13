release, gameplay, Game Pass and everything we know

Starfield is one of the most anticipated video games of recent years: announced in 2018, the title was made to wait until E3 2021, on the occasion of which Bethesda has finally announced the release date.

The new creation of the US manufacturer will be set in space and will harness the power of the new graphics engine Creation Engine 2.

Although the publication date is still quite far, there is already a lot of information in our possession thanks to which we can do it a more or less precise idea of ​​what the game will be like.

Here then everything we know about Starfield.

Trailer

The trailer for Starfield was first shown at the Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase of E3 2021.

The video, lasting just over two minutes, shows an astronaut making his way through the various environments of a large spaceship in preparation for take-off.

The next scene shifts attention to a small shelf bearing the label “Stow 84S“, On which a white briefcase is placed with the inscription”property of Constellation“.

A voice from the radio, presenting itself as a member of the organization of the same name, gives the green light to the astronaut allowing him to leave.

The video continues showing the departure of the ship, which we will discover is called Frontier NG1350: in the background we can see a large robot, some space structures and many white and barren mountains.

The voice in the background reads:

“They say that the real wonder is not the immensity of the star field, but that we have been able to measure it. You are now part of Constellation and our family. What you have found is the key to unlocking everything. This is all we have worked for. We have come to the beginning of humanity’s final journey. This is why we are here. For find out what’s out there“.

What kind of game will Starfield be? Gameplay and details

As reported by IGN USA, Bethesda’s highly anticipated new IP, defined by author Todd Howard as one “Skyrim in space”, It will be a action RPG in first and third person.

Managing director Ashley Chang described the new venture as a “Han Solo simulator”.

While no gameplay videos have been shown yet, we already have a lot of information in our possession.

First of all, as reported on the official website of Starfield, the player will be able to “Create any character you want and explore the game world with unparalleled freedom”.

As revealed by Todd Howard, whoever plays will be able customize the physical appearance and gender of the protagonist to your liking, and even set some events from his past that will have a strong impact on the development of the story.

The author also stated that he wanted to resume some elements of his past games able to allow those who play to express themselves at 100% and to create a very well characterized character.

At the moment it is not yet clear which specific game it refers to, but being the release date still so far away we can assume that we’ll find out soon. Besides, whether you fall back on The Elder Scrolls, whether you are talking about Fallout, the elements probably concern the expressive possibility of the player.

To stay on topic with Bethesda’s previous IPs, they have been incorporated into the game lots of human, alien and robot NPCs with which the player can interact.

All the scenarios were in fact conceived for promote exploration and interaction, thanks to which those who play will be able to “test the limits imposed by the gameAnd find one’s own way by relating to people and objects.

The The game world will also be very large, precisely to allow the user to fully immerse themselves in the atmosphere and spatial setting.

Just as it happened in Skyrim, you can decide to proceed with the main storyline or spend hours and hours exploring, completing side missions or, as suggested by Howard, simply “Enjoy the sunset”.

The last detail made known by the developers concerns the amount of scenes with dialogues: according to what was stated by Todd Howard on the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show, the game will offer over 150,000 lines of dialogue, twice as many as those counted in Skyrim.

Starfield plot and setting

At the moment there is no certain information regarding the plot of Starfield.

What we know for sure is that the game will be set in the year 2330 and which will tell about the exploits of a space organization called Constellation.

Although this is the main one of the game, during the course of the plot the protagonist will be able to choose to join other groups.

As reported in some official videos on the website of Starfield, the adventure will be set in an area called The Settled System, which spans 50 light years outside the Solar System.

In the short video, the design director of Bethesda Emil Pagliarulo lays the foundation of the story recounting the events that took place ten years before the adventure began.

In 2310, the two most important factions of the solar system called United Colonies (United Colonies) e Freestar Collective (Freestar Collective) started the bloodthirsty Colonial War.

Going back to the next decade, the two colonies share one unstable peace, and the Settled System is an extremely dangerous place.

In fact, there are many threats around the universe, including a large number of mercenaries, space pirates and religious fanatics.

The protagonist of the game will be a new recruit from the Constellation organization and will have as its main objective that of unveiling the secrets of the galaxy by starting to explore the unknown areas of the Settled System.

There are currently three locations in Starfield notes: the player will be able to explore the capital of the United Colonies New Atlantis, the pleasure city of Neon And Akila, the capital of the Freestar Collective.

The first is a real one metropolis that is home to a great variety of races and ethnicities, conceived by Emil Pagliarulo as a representation of the future world.

Neon is instead described as “City of pleasure”, in which the inhabitants have discovered a particular type of fish with amazing properties. If fishing was previously the main source of income, in modern times this new one has become powerful drug called Aurora.

The third and final location that we are aware of is Akila, a place inhabited by a wide variety of breeds they preach the sanctity of personal freedom and individuality. Outside the walls surrounding the town we will find the Ashta, terrible alien predators.

You can find the official videos showing the three settings in detail at this link.

Todd Howard took a tour of SpaceX to make Starfield more realistic

On the occasion of E3 2021 Todd Howard had a chat with Elon Musk during which said he visited SpaceX.

Apparently it was not a pleasure visit: on the contrary, the author of Bethesda wanted to take a tour of the aerospace company of the famous entrepreneur to make the setting of Starfield.

Starfield release date

Three years after the announcement of Starfield, the publication date has finally been announced.

The game will be released onNovember 11, 2022 on PC and Xbox Series X | S, and will be available on Game Pass from day one.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on Bethesda’s first brand new IP in 25 years, here’s our video with the full analysis of the trailer released at E3 2021.