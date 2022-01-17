release in 2022 confirmed by Sony – Nerd4.life

God of War Ragnarok is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated PS5 and PS4 exclusives by gamers. Initially the game should have been released last year, only to be postponed to 2022. In the absence of further indications on the launch date and all the problems related to the pandemic, there are those who suspect yet another postponement, but Sony has basically confirmed again in 2022 as the game’s release year via the PlayStation Blog.

As we reported yesterday, the PlayStation Blog has published an article dedicated to the 22 games coming to PS5 and PS4 this year not to be missed. Among these there are obviously also Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, arriving respectively in February and March, but also God of War: Ragnarok, which therefore, barring unpleasant surprises, should arrive on store shelves by the end of the year.

God of War: Ragnarok, Kratos and Atres in a promotional image

That said, 2022 has just begun and many things could happen between now and the launch of the new adventure of Kratos and Atreus. We are still in full pandemic, with cases on the rise all over the world, and this inevitably expands development times or requires a reorganization of the working model, as happened recently at Bioware, which in any case does not solves all organizational problems. In short, a postponement of God of War Ragnarok, as well as many other games planned for this year, cannot be ruled out a priori unfortunately.

In any case, for the moment we only know the year of release of God of War Ragnarok, with the hope of obtaining more precise information in this regard over the next few months. And who knows, maybe some news could also arrive during the next State of Play, which according to some rumors could take place in February.