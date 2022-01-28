release in October, duration and other details, according to new rumors – Nerd4.life

Redfall may have been moved to Octoberin addition to other details that emerged from another round of rumors concerning durability, playable characters and more, once again absolutely non-conformable and therefore to be taken with pliers.

From a Twitter account that (apparently) follows the events relating to Arkane, comes this new information that speaks of a release scheduled for October 2022, therefore later than the previously announced summer window, and some details relating to the cast of characters. .

The issue would coincide with another rumor that emerged earlier, which spoke of the fact that Redfall could be postponed, although in this case there is a more precise exit period. It would not be a huge delay, considering that the previously announced window ended in September, but it would lead to the usual concentration of games on Xbox towards the end of the year also in 2022, given the close presence (in the case) of Redfall, Deathloop, Starfield. and STALKER 2.

The other information concerns the presence of in fifth playable character not yet announced and not featured in Redfall’s first presentation, which featured four characters, and the fact that James Masters (Buffy’s Spike) is expected to voice the main enemy in the game.

There is also talk of a 18 hour campaign of gameplay and the presence of “vampire animals” in the setting, therefore probably some mutations also spread to the local fauna. However, they are all unconfirmed rumors.