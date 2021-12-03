release period revealed, will arrive on multiple platforms – Nerd4.life

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe finally has a exit period, this time it seems definitive: early 2022. The developer gave the announcement in a short streaming, in which he also revealed the arrival of the game on unannounced platforms previously. The only one revealed is actually the PC, but since we are now talking about consoles instead of PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, we assume that there will also be native versions for Xbox Series X and S and for PS5.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is a revised and expanded version of The Stanley Parable, a masterpiece dating back to 2013. Announced during The Game Awards 2018 and released in 2019, it was first postponed to 2020, then to 2021 and finally , will be released in 2022. Given the past, no one actually took the new announcement as definitive. However it is al 2022 shortly, so we will see if this time The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe will really come out or not.

Screenwriter Davey Wreden explained on Twitter why it took so long to make it. Basically the game has been expanded with new choices, new secrets and new endings, which required adding new content. In short, the original Stanley Parable has remained, but in the reissue there will still be important differences, so much so as to surprise even those who have already played it.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe will also have new accessibility options and, of course, the graphics will be remastered. All that remains is to wait for 2022, at this point.