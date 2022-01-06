release, previews and cast of the series

After Life 3, starring Ricky Gervais, will also be the last season of the television series: let’s find out all the previews!

Very little is missing from the airing of After Life 3, the new series of appointments in the Ricky Gervais television series, set in the fictional city of Tambury. With Season 3 about to roll out, it won’t be long before the main characters come back. The show will have a continuation, by popular acclaim. In fact, as Gervais confirmed to Twitter followers, audiences watched it even faster than the first cycle of episodes. But not all that glitters is gold because, unfortunately, the epilogue is just around the corner. Let’s find out, therefore, the news spread in this regard.

After Life 3: when is the release in Italy?

Netflix, the one who will also broadcast the S3 of the product, has announced, in an official capacity, the release date. According to what was communicated directly by the company, the bets will be loaded starting from January 14, 2022 and will close the entire series.

Remote control and TV screen

After Life 3: the plot

“The life of Tony (Ricky Gervais) was perfect, but is turned upside down by death of his wife – reads the synopsis -. After contemplating suicide, he decides to continue living by challenging the world by saying and doing whatever comes into his head. He is convinced that the do not care of himself or of others is a kind of superpower, which however is difficult to practice towards those who try to help the good person they remember “.

The cast of After Life 3

The central figures of the plot are two: Tony di Ricky Gervais (award-winning artist, also awarded the Golden Globe for The Office with Steve Carell and John Krasinski, Emily Blunt’s husband), and her devoted German Shepherd, Brandy (played by a puppy named Anti in real life). In addition, the cast includes Kerry Godliman (as Lisa, Tony’s wife), Tom Basden (Matt, Tony’s brother-in-law), Tony Way (Lenny, Tony’s best friend), David Bradley (the Tony’s father), Ashley Jensen (Tony’s father’s nurse). In addition, in the season 3 Roisin Conaty, Mandeep Dhillon, David Earl, Jo Hartley, Diane Morgan, Tim Plester, Joe Wilkinson and Penelope Wilton will also appear.

After Life 3: the trailer

When the release of the S3 is imminent, Netflix has shared, as usual, the teaser trailer. You can see it below:

The locations of After Life 3

The key location of the shoot is Hemel Hempstead, a town in the county of Hertfordshire, England.

All rights reserved © 2022 – DG