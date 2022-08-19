release the first preview of the second season — Radio Concierto Chile

The White Lotus officially confirmed its second season with a short clip on social media.

the new preview

Shared on the HBO show’s official Instagram account on Wednesday, August 17, the short sneak peek gives fans a glimpse of the new hotel complex in Sicily. It should be remembered that the first season of the series was set in Hawaii.

“Welcome to Sicily”says the caption, which translates as “Welcome to Sicily”.

New teaser for the 2nd season of ‘The White Lotus’.pic.twitter.com/ix1UZ3zvpG – Tomada Hypada (@tomadahypada) August 17, 2022

Otherwise, As the series was intended as a limited miniseries, it was not known whether or not there would be a second season. In addition to the change of location, the second season will also introduce an entirely new cast.

Among the new names are Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe Y Leo Woodall.

Nevertheless, a returning star is Jennifer Coolidge. The actress, who played the wealthy and unstable woman Tanya McQuoid, it is the only cast member from the first season confirmed that he will return.

The White Lotus

The White Lotus is a dark comedy drama which, in the first season, follows a group of visitors on vacation at a Hawaiian resort. The original cast included Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Lukas Gage, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn Y Jake Lacy.

The creator Mike White, who served as writer, director and executive producer on the first season, will return for the second installment. And it is that the first season of the series obtained several ovations from critics and good views. In fact, It was nominated for several Emmys.

Although no official release date has been announced, Variety reports that the second season, consisting of seven episodes, will arrive on HBO and Sky in October.





