released the first teaser trailer of the second season

The Animaniacs become the Thundercats in the second season teaser

Hulu has released in recent days the first teaser trailer of the second season of the Animaniacs, a reboot of the popular nineties animated series created by Steven Spielberg.

In the video, which you can see below, Yakko, Wakko and Dot become the “Eighties Cat”, a clear reference to the well-known animated series ThunderCats, centered on a group of anthropomorphic felines.

Below you can read the synopsis released by Hulu on the new episodes: “Animaniacs is back for a bizarre new season on Friday November 5th. Yakko, Wakko, and Dot return with big laughs and the occasional take down of some authority figure who seriously needs ego control. The new season of the Emmy Award-winning series will be filled with comic sketches, pop culture parodies, musical comedies and self-referential antics enough to fill a water tower. “

animaniacs teaser second season 02

Beyond the teaser: the return of the Animaniacs in the second season

The show produced by Steven Spielberg, who is also involved in this new version, first aired in 1993 and the adventures of Yakko, Wakko and Dot, as well as those of Little finger and the Prof., and many other characters, have entertained generations of fans.

Their cartoons were also broadcast in Italy, within programs-containers, and yet they achieved some success. The reboot aims to keep the original spirit of the cartoon, starting with the cast of voice actors: Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell and Tress MacNeille, the original voices of the various characters, will all return to action, along with Maurice LaMarche, voice of Prof.

The first season of the reboot aired in November 2020, gaining the appreciation of critics and audiences. All that remains is to wait to see how things will go in this new round of episodes.

