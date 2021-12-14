News

Released the trailer of the third chapter of “Fantastic Beasts”: here is the new Grindelwald

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read





It took four years to get the new film in the spin-off saga, between pandemic and replacement in the running of Johnny Depp, which came after the sentence of the English trial (the actor lost the case against the newspaper Sun who had called him an abusive husband to ex Amber Heard). The chapters were originally supposed to come out every two years. Set in the 1930s, the third installment of the pentalogy written by JK Rowling (with Steve Kloves), and directed by David Yates will hit theaters in April 2022.

From video



In the story, Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is intent on taking over the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, Dumbledore entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) with the task of leading a fearless team of wizards, witches and a brave Muggle confectioner on a perilous mission, where they meet old and new creatures and collide. with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. With such a high stakes, how long can Dumbledore be on the sidelines?

COULD IT BE INTERESTING FOR YOU:


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The whales gobble up all the Bitcoins and that means there will likely be a leap

October 13, 2021

Stars who have tragically lost the great love of their life

September 11, 2021

They called him Jeeg Robot, all connections to Nolan’s Batman

September 9, 2021

Christmas has already arrived on Amazon Music with new exclusive songs and Christmas covers by Camila Cabello, Dan + Shay, Leon Bridges, Sech, Summer Walker and George Ezra

November 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button