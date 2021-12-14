Released the trailer of the third chapter of “Fantastic Beasts”: here is the new Grindelwald

It took four years to get the new film in the spin-off saga, between pandemic and replacement in the running of Johnny Depp, which came after the sentence of the English trial (the actor lost the case against the newspaper Sun who had called him an abusive husband to ex Amber Heard). The chapters were originally supposed to come out every two years. Set in the 1930s, the third installment of the pentalogy written by JK Rowling (with Steve Kloves), and directed by David Yates will hit theaters in April 2022.

In the story, Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is intent on taking over the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, Dumbledore entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) with the task of leading a fearless team of wizards, witches and a brave Muggle confectioner on a perilous mission, where they meet old and new creatures and collide. with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. With such a high stakes, how long can Dumbledore be on the sidelines?

