Relevant Parenting Quotes from Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Fun family stories! Mila Kunis Y Ashton Kutcher they have been open with their parenting stories over the years.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Wyatt, in October 2014, and became a big sister when their brother, Dimitri, arrived in November 2016.

Since becoming a mother, Kunis has shared parenting tips with several of her partners over the years. That 70’s Show alum laura prepon said exclusively us weekly in April 2020, Kunis makes sure her kids don’t see her job as “a bad thing.”

the you and me as mothers the author explained at the time: “It’s positive and optimistic so that your children can associate success and hard work with something positive.” …When I was really struggling to leave my daughter to go back to work, one thing [Kunis] shared with me that was very helpful was, “Every time I go to work, I never turn to my kids and say, ‘Oh, that’s a bummer. Mom has to go to work. “‘She was like, ‘I mean that in a very positive way, where she’s like, ‘Mom has to go to work!'”

as for Mirjam Novakthe spy who left me star said exclusively Us in July 2018 that he and his co-star “talked about raising kids” on set.

The actor went on to say that Kunis “gave [him] tips and books,” adding that Wyatt and Dimitari were “well-behaved” kids. “Also, Ashton was very discreet,” Novak recalled. “He just walked in like [a] catering, then left with a child tied around his body. So they were very cool.

Before marrying Kunis, Kutcher was married to half moore from 2005 to 2013 and still makes “conscious efforts” to keep in touch with the three daughters of the Golden Globe nominee with Bruce Willis — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

“I love them and I will never stop loving them, right?” And respect them, honor them and encourage them to succeed in whatever they seek,” the Iowa native said during a February 2020 “WTF” podcast episode.

Keep scrolling to see more of Kunis and Kutcher’s most relevant parenting quotes over the years, from homeschooling to diaper changes.