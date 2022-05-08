Health

Relieve lower back pain and strengthen the abdomen with this simple exercise

Some abdominal exercises can take their toll on your lower back and cause you to feel discomfort during or after exercise. If you are looking for an exercise with which to strengthen both parts at the same time and stretch the lower back, you cannot miss the new exercise by our personal trainer Víctor Téllez (@vtellez_coach). You can do it at home or in the gym, it’s simple and you only need a fitball.

The idea is to put your knees on the ball and your hands on the ground, which will work your core for instability. The exercise itself consists of going backwards and forwards with the body and seeking to stretch the back and arms as much as possible in each movement. It is important to keep the bum inside, to avoid arching the lumbar, when we go forward. In this exercise, the back and lumbar area are stretched, but the abdomen, serratus and arms are also worked a lot. Breathing throughout the movement is essential to do the exercise and enhance it even more.

Practicing it in an isolated and concentrated way helps to relax the lower back.

