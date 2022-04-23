Religious leaders of Ocoa condemn the death of a young man

Leaders of the Catholic and Evangelical Churches of this province yesterday condemned the death of the young José Gregorio Custodio, after allegedly being tortured in the San José de Ocoa police station.

“The first thing that comes to mind is surprising and shocking to see how our police officers do not learn from the mistakes of the past and stumble over the same stone, as the song says,” said the priest of the San José parish here, José Alfredo Rodriguez.

He indicated that it seems that with each new entry, when the Police leave their process, they start from scratch, because it seems that the training does not affect them at all and they make the same mistakes. Rodriguez considered that academic training should definitely reach public schools and police schools.

On his side, Pastor Andrés Febles, a member of the Confraternity of Pastors of Evangelical Churches of Ocoa, said that in his case he deplores the death of Custodio, who he said was from a humble and hard-working family. “After a citizen has been arrested, you should not mistreat him and even less kill him,” he considered.

Pastor Febles defined the situation of the Police as complex after assuring that they are following the pattern of when Balaguer. “We all know what the action and behavior was and it seems that it is being followed up. The country’s police are not prepared to deal with people”, he stated.

He suggested to President Luis Abinader and the Director General of the National Police, Major General Eduardo Alberto Then, that they try to rotate the barracks every two or three months.

“That they form commissions made up of serious people, they go to the towns to investigate the actions of the police and they can act,” he said. In addition, he asked not to allow police officers to provide services in the towns where they were born.