Relive Laura Bozzo’s reaction to not being nominated

Getty Laura Bozzo and her reaction to not being nominated for elimination

The Fall of the Famous 2 He has already released his list of nominees for the week, and we have learned that Brenda Zambrano, Natalia Alcocer, Nacho Casano and Luis “Potro” Caballero are the four celebrities who lead the list to leave the most famous house on Hispanic television.

Each week one of the 17 celebrities who entered the competition to win the cash prize and the title of winner is eliminated, saying goodbye to the competition by decision of the public and their peers. The first to say goodbye was the Mexican businesswoman, Mayeli Alonso, now these two women, Brenda and Natalia, lead the list of eliminated. For their part, they obtained the spontaneous vote that positioned them with the most points to be removed from Telemundo’s reality show.

Laura Bozzo’s reaction to not being nominated

Laura Bozzo has been one of the participants who is willing to win, her experience in the reality show is a challenge for her. In addition to being a great figure of support and backing for her audience, who is very happy to see “Miss Laura” in another facet, last week, Bozzo felt disappointed to be on the list of nominees for the entire kindness received by his colleagues. She is now also known as “The lawyer of the poor” she does not want to feel the anguish again but she sees how her reaction was.

Laura’s spontaneity makes us love her more and more in the reality show, but when Héctor Sandarti called her to tell him about the group’s decision, Laura immediately exclaimed “Oh yes! I am nominated!” So much was the happiness of the Peruvian lawyer when she found out that she was not nominated for elimination that she jumped with emotion, so much so that she fell off her seat, an epic moment for Bozzo within the competition.

Laura Bozzo the favorite of the public

The good comments on social networks were immediate, many of her fans were happy that Laura Bozzo was saved from elimination this week. “I love Miss Laura… let the pass out”, referring to Bozzo’s reaction, we see that Laura is one of the strong candidates to win the title of winner of the competition due to the great support she has from the public. In addition, her to appear as a real woman showing her personality as the only strategy.

We have seen the most vulnerable side of Niurka Marcos, her friendship with Laura Bozzo, the possible romances that may arise between Julia Gama and Rafael Nieves, the strategies of Nacho Casano, some coexistence friction and the elimination of Mayeli Alonso. Now we know the nominees for this week’s elimination, without a doubt The House of the Famous is an entertainment program for the whole family.