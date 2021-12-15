RELIVE LIVE – Lazio Christmas Dinner: Lotito promotes Sarri, Immobile speaks like a captain!

UPDATE AT 00.45 – Lazio’s Christmas dinner ends.

UPDATE AT 00.30 – During Lotito’s speech some players were absent. It would be Radu, Milinkovic, Felipe Anderson, Marusic, Basic, Vavro and Kamenovic, who would have left St. Regis shortly before. Instead, Muriqi and Andrè Anderson would not have participated in the event.

UPDATE AT 11.52 pm – The microphone passes practically to every Lazio player. It is now the turn of Hysaj: “President? I was expecting you so charged. And on the difficulties …” (HERE the complete statements).

UPDATE AT 11.50pm – Captain’s words are those of Ciro Property: “Happy with the president’s speech, the groom is there” (HERE the complete statements).

UPDATE AT 11.40pm – At the end of the evening, the floor to president Lotito: “Sarri can make a difference in football. On the renewal …” (HERE the complete statements).

UPDATE AT 23.13 – Marco was also invited to the Lazio Christmas dinner Ankle of the “Straits Dire Legacy”: “I’m here to give a gift to the fans and the club. And on the derby …” (HERE the complete statements).

UPDATE AT 11.10 – Word to the Lazio Women captain, Martina Santoro: “For us it is a dream to be here” (HERE the complete statements).

UPDATE AT 10.50pm – Word then ad Andrea Casta: “The warmth of the audience with Galatasaray hit me” (HERE the complete statements).

UPDATE AT 10.45pm – Among the special guests also Tommaso Paradiso. The former frontman of Thegiornalisti expressed himself in this way to the microphones of Lazio Style Radio: “I’m happy to be here. Sarri? He’s a top world manager” (HERE the complete statements).

UPDATE AT 22.38 – Present at the evening Jacopo Mastrangelo, who recounted the emotions experienced at the Olimpico. The young guitarist, who spoke to the microphones of Lazio Style Radio, explained: “Under the North the emotion is sky high” (HERE the complete statements).

UPDATE AT 10.35 pm – The president’s son Lotito, Enrico, released a few jokes a Lazio Style Radio: “I hope the team will restart together” (HERE the complete statements).

UPDATE AT 10.30pm – Mattia was also present at the Lazio Christmas dinner Brig, singer and Biancoceleste fan. Below, his speech to the official channels of the club: “I’m from the Sarri team. He needs time and our support” (HERE the complete statements).

UPDATE AT 22.20 – Word to the protagonists, even those of Milinkovic: “The results will arrive soon. About Sarri …” (HERE the full article).

UPDATE AT 22.17 – Below are the statements of Maurizio Sarri during the Christmas dinner: “The shirt must be respected. I never told the boys …” (HERE the full article)

UPDATE AT 10.15pm – Also Zaccagni spoke to the microphones of Lazio Style Radio, giving some more details about his physical condition: “I’m fine, I recovered from the blow” (HERE the complete statements).

UPDATE AT 22.00 – Also present at the evening Anna Falchi, who made a few statements to the club’s official channels: “I’m a sarrista inside. And to the fans I tell …” (HERE the complete statements)

UPDATE AT 9.30 PM – Also on the official social networks of Lazio the first photos of the evening appear: here is the post with which the club kicked off the event!

UPDATE AT 9.00 PM – The official speaker of Lazio, Riccardo Celletti, released a few lines on the official radio: “Unique emotion, we hope it will bring luck” (HERE the complete statements).

UPDATE AT 20.27 – Tommaso Paradiso was also present at the Lazio Christmas dinner.

UPDATE AT 20.25 – They also arrive at their destination Milinkovic and Felipe Anderson. The latter releases a joke to the microphones of Lazio Style Radio: “Every now and then we get to dress more elegantly, I like to do it, we are not yet in January so this clothing is still admissible. It’s nice to see us all together”.

UPDATE AT 20.17 – A Juventus fan was present near the St. Regis, whom he thanks Sarri for the Scudetto won when he sat on the Juventus bench. Christmas requests instead for the ds Tare: a Biancoceleste supporter expressed her desire to see a strong player arrive in the next transfer market session.

UPDATE AT 8.15pm – It’s time to Luis Alberto, followed by Tare, Sarri and the president Lotito.

(VIDEO – Sarri, Lotito and Luis Alberto arrive)

UPDATE AT 20.05 – Also Lazzari And Zaccagni they join their companions at the event on the occasion of Christmas.

(VIDEO – The arrival of Lazzari and Zaccagni)

UPDATE AT 19.55 – They also come to the St. Regis Hysaj and his wife.

UPDATE 7.40 pm – The first player to arrive is Francesco Unripe together with his partner Claudia.

(VIDEO – The arrival of Acerbi)

UPDATE AT 19.35 – It is time for the entry of Sarri’s deputy, Giovanni Martusciello, in the company of his wife, and some Lazio Women players.

UPDATE AT 19.30 – The event begins! Olympia and its falconer, Juan Bernabè, the first to arrive at the St. Regis in Rome.

Today is the big day, everything is ready for the Christmas dinner SS Lazio. This evening the company, team, staff members, employees and their families will gather in the prestigious location of theSt. Regis Hotel From Rome. Cause Covid the number of guests was downsized, down to 180. However, as usual, the event promises to be the right opportunity to get together and put aside the difficulties of the season for the moment. Or rather, face them together, like a real family. The president’s message is awaited Lotito to the players: the goal is obviously to reverse the course, starting with the home match against Genoa. The event will be followed by the editorial staff of Lalaziosiamonoi.it with live updates, photos and videos of the evening.