RELIVE LIVE – Lazio, the last farewell to captain Pino Wilson

UPDATE AT 12:05 – The coffin of Pino Wilson leaves the church to the thunderous applause of the many present. At the end of the ceremony smoke bombs and choirs to remember an eternal symbol of the First Team of the Capital: “A star shines in the blue-white sky …”

UPDATE 11:55 AM – Banner of the Lazio ultras appeared outside the church to remember and pay homage to Pino, captain of a historic team and forever flag of the company: “Always with your head held high: on the pitch and in life. In triumph and in the dust. Hello captain!”. Scroll to the end of the article for the photo.

UPDATE 11:45 – The last farewell from the children of the unforgettable Biancoceleste captain: “Dear dad, for the Lazio people you have always been a champion. To us that champion taught us that dignity can never be lost. You can be wrong. You gave up and paid for your loyalty. I smile thinking that there is a part of you that belongs only to us. Have a good trip dad, you know that our love will always be stronger than everything “.

UPDATE 11:40 – Really touching moments from the Christ the King church Massimo Maestrellison of the historic coach of Lazio, champion of Italy: “Hello captain, in my eyes you have always been. With your way of being it is unmistakable style: high shoulders and straight back. I thank God for giving me the opportunity to have shared unforgettable moments with you, on that train journey. you told your story. The first memories in Tor di Quinto where shoes and mallets mixed with rifles, bullets and targets. We are unable to fully rejoice after the victory in Cagliari, the history of Lazio teaches us that. You came home ours with the pastarelle and you gave us so much strength, you were constant and you helped us. You and the boys were everything for my father. A human dream that came true. I always came to hug you at the end of the game. Now there is a new path , you will rest with your loved ones: the coach, Giorgio. Rest with them. Only you could have been the captain of that crazy team. Goodbye Captain. “

UPDATE 11:00 AM – A good representation of the company was also present at the funeral. Besides Manzini and to the ds Tarethey also arrived at the church Manuel Lazzari, Danilo Cataldi and Ciro Immobile. The current Biancoceleste captain, visibly tried, made some statements to the media present: “It was the history of Lazio. Great captain of the Italian champion team. His sudden death left us very sad.”

UPDATE 10:50 – The people of Lazio are ready to pay homage to their captain. Pine tree Wilson he left us and the funeral will soon take place in the Cristo Re church in viale Mazzini. Many people, fans and not only, flocked to greet the former Biancoceleste flag, the absolute protagonist of the 73/74 championship.

Lazio ready to greet Pino Wilson and pay him homage. The immense captain leaves a long trail of pain and sadness. At 11 am the funeral at the Cristo Re church in viale Mazzini. He will then be buried next to Maestrelli and Chinaglia in the Prima Porta cemetery. Immobile, Lazzari and Zaccagni are expected to attend the funeral as a delegation of Lazio players. There will be the fans, the friends of all time, the former teammates. Obviously also present the biancoceleste club. Yesterday Formello’s management paraded to the funeral parlor open at 10 in the Campidoglio. Tare was accompanied by Manzini, Rao and De Martino. It is a sad day for the Lazio world. The last farewell to captain Wilson brings with it a flood of memories well etched in the mind of every Lazio fan.











