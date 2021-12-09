RELIVE LIVE – Lazio

Europa League – Matchday 6

Thursday 9 December, 9.00 pm

Olympic Stadium in Rome

LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj (63 ‘Lazzari), Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Marusic; Milinkovic, Leiva (72 ‘Cataldi), Basic (72’ Luis Alberto); Pedro (63 ‘Felipe Anderson), Immobile, Zaccagni. Available.: Reina, Furlanetto, Patric, Radu, Escalante, Akpa Akpro, Moro, Muriqi. Annex: Sarri.

GALATASARAY (4-3-3): Muslera; Yedlin, Nelsson, Marcão, Van Aanholt; Antalyali, Kutlu (87 ‘Luyindama), Feghouli (62’ Morutan); Babel (62 ‘Kilinc), Diagne (68’ Bayram), Akturkoglu (87 ‘Mohamed). Available: Cipe, Ozturk, Arslan, Babacan, Yilmaz, Elmaz, Dervisoglu. Annex.: Terim.

Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)

Assistants: Juan Carlos Yuste (ESP) – Roberto Alonso Fernández (ESP)

IV man: Cesar Soto Grado (ESP)

VAR: Alejandro Hernández (ESP)

AVAR: Benoît Millot (ESP)

90 ‘+ 5’ – The Olimpico match ends, Lazio will have to play the round of 32 of the Europa League. Galatasary who, on the other hand, as the first of the group directly accesses the second round.

90 ‘+ 4’ – Lazio’s final forcing which, however, cannot find any opening to break through the Turkish defense.

90 ‘- There will be five minutes of recovery.

87 ‘- Last changes for Galatasaray: Kutlu comes out for Luyindama, Akturkoglu also out for Mohamed.

85 ‘- Lazio very close to the advantage: Felipe Anderson need a balloon to kiss a Luis Alberto but the conclusion of the Spaniard is weak and goes out to the bottom.

83 ‘- Another yellow for Galatasaray: Kilinc is booked for the foul on Zaccagni.

82 ‘- Luis Alberto tries the pocket for Immobile, Muslera senses and makes the ball his own.

77 ‘- Good chance from a free kick for Lazio but the ball of Luis Alberto it is too long and ends at the bottom.

76 ‘- Yellow for Bayram, punished for hard entry on Luiz Felipe.

72 ‘- Another double substitution for the biancocelesti: Basic and Leiva come out for Luis Alberto and Cataldi.

72 ‘- Lazio one step away from the advantage again with Ciro Property, conclusion deflected for a corner.

68 ‘- Another change for the Turks: Diagne comes out for Bayram.

63 ‘- Change also for Sarri: inside Lazzari for Hysaj and Felipe Anderson for Pedro.

62 ‘- First changes for Galatasaray come out Feghouli and Babel for Morutan and Kilinc.

58 ‘- Another chance for the Biancocelesti with Zaccagni still protagonist serving a perfect ball a Milinkovic, the Serbian’s shot, however, is countered in a lateral foul.

55 ‘- Lazio’s first ring with Basic who unloads the left, but the ball ends at the side.

53 ‘- Second half which is played mainly in midfield, Lazio cannot find the right opening to unhinge the defense of Galatasaray.

45 & # 39; – The recovery begins at the Olimpico: we restart from 0-0.

SECOND HALF

FIRST HALF SUMMARY – A good Lazio in the first 45 minutes of the match and especially in the final part of the game. Almost no scoring chances on either side if not from a corner kick by Van Aanholt and the sensational opportunity hit the feet of Immobile right at the end.

45 ‘+ 1’ – The first half at the Olimpico ends unchanged.

45 ‘- Clamorous opportunity for Lazio: Zaccagni crosses in the area, Immobile unloads the shot but does not frame the goal.

42 ‘- Galatasaray one step away from the lead, Van Aanholt directly from a corner kick he hits the post, the ball then hits Strakosha’s body and ends out.

40 ‘- Free kick for Lazio: beats Milinkovic but the ball crashes on the barrier.

37 ‘- Still dangerous Zaccagni that you need a great ball a Property which, however, fails to hook.

35 ‘- Galatasaray forward: Akturkoglu tries the cross in the area, Acerbi closes in a lateral foul.

31 ‘- Good personal action by Acerbi who runs for Pedro. The Spaniard, however, fails to serve Immobile and the ball goes out on the bottom.

23 ‘- Zaccagni dangerous! The number 20 enters the penalty area and serves Immobile anticipated to the last by Marcão.

19 ‘- Pedro tries the conclusion, the shot is strong but ends high over the crossbar.

18 ‘- Another good chance for Milinkovic which, however, does not impact the ball well in the conclusion.

17 ‘- First yellow card also in the ranks of Galatasaray: yellow card for Akturkoglu.

15 ‘- Again biancocelesti forward, Pedro serves Hysaj who turns for Milinkovic stopped by the Turkish defense who sends for a corner.

14 ‘- Good opportunity for Lazio with Milinkovic which, however, fails to serve Immobile.

12 & # 39; – Akturkoglu tries the conclusion from distance but the ball ends high above the crossbar.

10 ‘- First yellow of the tender against Luiz Felipe for the foul on Diagne.

6 & # 39; – Lazio also forward with a good initiative by Zaccagni but he is stopped by Yedlin.

6 ‘- Galatasaray faces Lazio in the penalty area: Diagne’s action is stopped by Acerbi and the attacker’s offside.

1 ‘- Del Cerro Grande whistles the start of the match between Lazio and Galatasaray!

FIRST HALF

UPDATE AT 20.30 – Half an hour until the starting whistle of the Olimpico match. The teams are on the pitch and in a few minutes they will be back in the locker room before the start of the match.

Friends of Lalaziosiamonoi.it, ready to tell you about the sixth round of the Europa League between Lazio and Galatasaray from the Olympic stadium. The lights come on for a decisive match for the two teams: Sarri’s is called to victory to pass the group as before and avoid both the teams that dropped out of the Champions League and another round to access the second round. A draw is enough for the Turks to win the group.