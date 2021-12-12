RELIVE LIVE Women | Roma-Lazio 3-2: the match ends at the Tre Fontane

Follow with Cittaceleste.it the live derby between Roma and Lazio Women, valid for the 11th matchday of women’s Serie A

edazionecittaceleste

90 + 5 ‘- Final whistle of the match.

90 ‘- Assigned 5 minutes of recovery.

88 ‘- Second change for Lazio: Di Giammarino leaves, Chukwudi enters.

87 ‘- Another goal for Roma, but Calzavara cancels for Giugliano’s offside. First two Ohrstrom miracles.

85 & # 39; – Bartoli warned, she too for having removed the ball.

81 ‘- One substitution on each side. Outside Pirone, inside Bartoli for Roma. Outside Pezzotti, inside Mattei for Lazio.

79 ‘- The Giallorossi are still dangerous. Serturini saves a long cross and puts in for Pirone who shoots high with his left handed.

75 ‘- Third change for Roma: outside Bernauer, inside De Moraes.

74 & # 39; – Lazio coach Massimiliano Catini expelled for protests.

74 & # 39; – Rome again in the lead. Free kick from Glionna who passes undisturbed inside the area and mockery Ohrstrom for the Giallorossi 3-2.

72 ‘- Yellow also for Di Giammarino for having removed the ball.

67 ‘- The first warning of the match goes to Martin for delaying the resumption of the game.

66 & # 39; – Rome, very dangerous again from free kick. On Glionna’s free kick, the number 29 Lazaro anticipates them all, but his header hits the crossbar.

64 & # 39; – Change for Roma: out of Soffia, in Ciccotti.

60 & # 39; – Lazio goal! From 11 meters there is the usual Martin who beats Ceasar and makes 2-2. Fourth penalty scored out of four taken in the league.

59 ‘- Penalty kick for Lazio. On Cuschieri’s shot, the new entry Di Guglielmo spreads his arm too far and Calzavara points to the spot.

50 ‘- The second half starts as the first. Roma mostly in the biancoceleste half that catches a pole with Serturini. For its part, Catini’s team closes and prepares to restart.

46 ‘- Immediately a substitution for Rome: Di Guglielmo takes the place of Vigliucci.

46 ‘- The second fraction begins.

45 + 1 ‘- The first half ends at Tre Fontane.

45 ‘- Roma are also very close to scoring, again with Pirone. Perfect cross by Serturini, but number 9, still left alone, this time with her head sends the ball high.

43 & # 39; – Lazio very dangerous in the area with Martin, but his sure blow with the left is neutralized by Bernauer in extremis.

39 ‘- Rome again dangerous with a cross from Vigliucci that crosses the whole area, but finds no one.

36 & # 39; – Lazio goal! The biancocelesti are back in the game with a great goal from Visentin. Pezzotti’s cross from the right and number 99 with an excellent left-footed counter-jump beats Ceasar.

28 ‘- Doubling of Roma. Once again on the corner of Giugliano this time it is Bernauer who stabs Ohrstrom with his head. Lazio too inattentive on free-kick.

25 ‘- Rome ahead. On Giugliano’s corner kick, Pirone steals everyone’s time and heads Ohrstrom for the biancoceleste 1-0.

19 & # 39; – Lazio still dangerous, this time with Heroum, but his left-footed shot from Foerdos’ free-kick arrives in an irregular position.

15 ‘- First corner kick for Lazio who also finds the goal for an unfortunate detour by Pirone, but Calzavara cancels for a foul by Foerdos.

13 ‘- Rome more and more dangerous: Serturini makes good use of Pezzotti’s hole and lets go a strong right foot well saved by Ohrstrom.

12 ‘- Another conclusion from 20 meters for the Giallorossi, this time with Giugliano, but also his right hand ends comfortably in the hands of the biancoceleste goalkeeper.

8 ‘- The first shot of the match is from Glionna. Right from the outside that doesn’t bother Ohrstrom.

7 ‘- Lazio waiting in their own half ready to restart, while Roma tries to find the right spaces in the compact line-up of Catini’s team.

1 ‘- The referee Calzavara starts the match.

Roma Women (4-2-3-1): Ceasar; Soffia, Linari, Swaby, Vigliucci; Bernauer, Giugliano; Glionna, Lazaro, Serturini; Pirone.

Available: Ghioc, Baldi, Di Guglielmo, Bartoli, Ciccotti, De Moraes, Greggi, Borini, Pettenuzzo. All .: Sponge.

Lazio Women (4-3-3): Ohrstrom; Pittaccio, Falloni, Foerdos, Heroum; By Giammarino, Castiello, Cuschieri; Pezzotti, Martin, Visentin.

Available: Natalucci, Guidi, Savini, Santoro, Labate, Mattei, Berarducci, Chukwudi. All .: Basins.

Everything is ready for the derby between Lazio Women and Rome. Appointment at 12:30 at the Tre Fontane stadium. The two Capitoline teams will open the Sunday program of the Women’s Serie A in the one that corresponds to the 11th day. After the first victory in the league against Hellas Verona mister Basins he dreams of tripping his city rivals, but it will not be an easy feat against the fourth-placed Giallorossi.