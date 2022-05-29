Relive the kiss between Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams during the 2005 MTV Movie Awards

Without a doubt, one of the most remembered romance films in the history of cinema is ‘Diary of a passion’ (The Notebook in English), starring Ryan Gosling Y Rachel McAdams. In 2005, when the film was released, hundreds of thousands of people around the world fell in love with the characters and the plot, which to this day has tried to be imitated by countless films.

However, one of the most memorable moments of the film happens exactly in her. In fact, something that many remember from ‘Diary of a Passion’ was the moment that Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling shared in the MTV Movie Awards of 2005, where they recreated one of the kisses from the well-known tape.

It should be noted that both actors had won the award for ‘Best Kiss’ during the ceremony, so they decided to perform this act again in front of everyone.while Maroon 5’s ‘She Will Be Loved’ was playingwhich surprised and excited the spectators present.

Although the Canadian actors have never gone out in a movie together again, both have managed to have very successful careers after ‘Diario de una Pasión’, especially in recent years.

Gosling, for example, has been nominated for an Oscar in the past for her roles in Half Nelson (2007) and La La Land (2017). In addition, the actor has participated in well-known productions such as Drive (2011), Blade Runner 2049 (2017) and First Man (2018).

For its part, Rachel McAdams has also come close to winning an Academy Award. In 2015, she was among the nominees in the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ category for her role as a fearless journalist in ‘Spotlight,’ based on an investigation by the Boston Globe into church members accused of abuse. .