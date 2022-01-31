relive the last day of negotiations

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sampdoria transfer market: the negotiations on the last day of the winter session. Relive all operations

The winter transfer market is officially over. No final blow to the Sampdoriawhich saw negotiations with Milan And Sassuolo for Samu Castillejo And Gregoire Defrel. Relive the last day of transfers!

Sampdoria transfer market: relive all the day’s negotiations

Thorsby will end the season at Sampdoria – “Morten will remain in Sampdoria,” said the father-agent of the Norwegian midfielder. Read more

Castillejo refuses Sampdoria – The Spanish winger has declined the Sampdoria proposal: the negotiation is skipped. Read more

Defrel remains at Sassuolo – The French striker will not return to the Sampdoria: there are no conditions to reach an agreement. Read more

Defrel’s agent meets Sassuolo – Defrel’s agent is meeting Carnevali in these minutes. Read more

Check again Castillejo – Given the difficulties for Defrel, Sampdoria has resumed contact with Milan for the Spanish player. Read more

Slow down the Defrel track – There is still distance between Sassuolo and Sampdoria for Defrel: another meeting is expected. Read more

It’s about the return of Linetty – The contacts between Turin and Sampdoria continue for the return of the Pole to Sampdoria. Read more

Fifth striker wanted: the negotiations for Defrel continue – Sampdoria in conversation for the Sassuolo striker, the team is looking for the formula. Read more

Three scenarios for Augello – Rumors about an Inter interest and the Bologna track, the full-back seems destined to stay at Sampdoria. Read more

Askildsen evaluates Cagliari – The Sampdoria midfielder is aware that he is closed in the Sampdoria and is pondering whether to leave the club. Read more