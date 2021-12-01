RELIVE THE LIVE LIVE – Lazio, Sarri: “In Naples he was already lost in the warm-up. On the market …”

FORMELLO – The reaction against theUdinese in the midweek shift. It is the one they are looking for again Lazio And Maurizio Sarri after the knockout a Naples: the biancoceleste technician will present himself in the press room at 2.30 pm, follow the direct writing of his words on Lalaziosiamonoi.it.

On Udinese and Gotti …

“Luca is a boy with an uncommon intelligence. At Chelsea I listened to him a lot, he was never dull. He’s on a good path. This year Udinese didn’t concede too much away from home. Physical team, therefore a difficult match. “.

Results online?

“I always think about winning games. The difficulties are evident. We have played three games after the national teams and we have scored three points. We have played five games after the Europa League and we have scored 4 points. In the other six games that remain we have scored 14 points. We go from an average of 2.30 per game to an average of a team that fights for salvation after extra commitments. We need to understand what the truth of our team is. He has had excellent games, others as a team completely unloaded from the point of view of nervous energies. It is a heavy problem in today’s football. In other years, particular situations happened once a month, now you find them constantly. We are looking for reasons and all the rest, the way to intervene, but we are realizes that it is not a problem of simple resolution. But then you also need to have clearer ideas about what you want to do. nno and eighth the second. Then he won everything. You need to have a broader view of what needs to be done. Even if I don’t think I’m like him. “

A year of transition?

“It’s not a tactical problem. In Verona, Bologna, Naples. It’s not about the form or how you play. You can expect them low, you can go and get them high. But when the team is passive you lose. This is a problem of knowing how to play. managing nervous energies. Knowing how to recharge in expensive moments. Sometimes you succeed, other times your head comes off completely. I also think unconsciously. Saturday’s training was a training with little expenditure of physical energy but it was a training attentive, the players were attentive, so I think it is an unconscious problem. The overloaded head goes to unload on the nervous system without anyone being able to intervene. That Sunday’s game would be lost was already evident during the warm-up. there, there was nothing else to do “.

Any tricks to improve defensive solidity?

“We have had a period in which in the last four games we have conceded three goals all from penalties. I find the trick if the team does what it has to do and something doesn’t work. We Italians are masters at changing. One thing is done. bad and then you change. Public health works badly, then let’s go to private health. Oh no, it doesn’t work that way. You have to fix what goes wrong. It’s not that you can evaluate a situation until it is applied in the right way. Then if it doesn’t work let’s see what can be done differently “.

About Felipe Anderson …

“If I had the joystick I would have already reactivated it. It has a very delicate character, a level of sensitivity different from the average one, which in certain situations makes it fragile. It is also difficult to manage: if you keep it out you risk burying it. it was there, otherwise it wasn’t here, you have to live with it “.

On the January market?

“I don’t know what to say. I don’t talk about names or special needs. We should have a meeting to talk about two or three transfer windows. If you do it for longer, you can do something serious”.

Choked calendar?

“When you play a lot you play badly. I think it’s frustrating for us coaches because we have become television directors, you lose the taste of the pitch. I don’t like it, then there may be some coaches who like it. I think we should. be the right time to prepare the players. I think there must be the pleasure of the pitch which is the reason why we do this job. It’s not just a question of earnings. I think the calendar needs to be reshaped. “

Is there room to work?

“At the corporate level I think so. I don’t think there is this pressure of having to make the result tomorrow. He has ideas and carries them forward. On the media level I am interested in the right, I never know what you write. If I see green I look at it. , if I see a studio I change “.

Goalkeeper case?

“The evaluation is made constantly. Strakosha plays the cups, Reina in Serie A. So far we have made this type of choice, they are both playing. Then let’s see if we continue with this choice.”

How did Marusic return?

“He has had more visits than training. He had to do 24 hours of holter, then a whole series of exams. From here on he will do double sessions for some time.”

Few goals from other players?

“There are games in which there is less movement without the ball and you become sterile. If everyone wants the ball on you it becomes hard to be dangerous. A problem of managing certain situations better. Even in managing the counterattacks, which sometimes we waste them. But at the moment it doesn’t seem to me to be one of the main problems “.

What consideration will you make to reactivate the plug?

“Patric is the only right-footed one we have at the moment. The first idea is this, then let’s see if there will be other indications in this training. After Napoli there are two possibilities: either I have all eleven replayed, or change 5 or 6 . I go towards the first hypothesis. Where is the truth? There is a collective responsibility “.