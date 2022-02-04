RELIVE THE LIVE LIVE – Lazio, Sarri: “Market? Stop the chatter, go on with what we have”

FORMELLO – The championship resumes, the conferences of Maurizio Sarri. The technician of the Lazio will show up at 5 pm in the Formello press room to present tomorrow’s challenge with Fiorentina: follow the direct written of his words on Lalaziosiamonoi.it.





An excellent defensive phase was seen against Atalanta. What has changed?





“Tomorrow we measure ourselves in this respect, they have scored 29 goals at home, according to statistics 81 chances created in the last 10 home games. Let’s see if we have grown, the team helps the defensive line more, it is shorter and more compact. Tomorrow it’s a difficult test case. “





Delicate moment?





“No, in the last 12 matches we have only lost to Sassuolo and Inter, performances are growing. I don’t think this is a delicate moment.”





The market has closed: did you see a mental predisposition of the company?





“I’ll spare you the trouble of asking, you made the premise. The market is over, stop. Needless to talk about it, any speech can backfire on the team, so there is nothing more to say. We have to do better with These we have, in my opinion the possibility exists. At this moment I kept the team out of alibis and various stories, the market is closed and we must do better. “





How is the mood of the team? He took her to lunch …





“It was something we had told ourselves to do for some time, we had the idea of ​​having a barbecue, it was not possible, so we went out for lunch. The mood is good, as regards the serenity in the group it seems a good moment”.





What can Cabral give? Who is the deputy building?





“Let’s see what the boy can give us, I knew him very little, I’m honest. Within the staff there was a person who followed him superficially because we were in the last days of the market anyway. Physically he has something in less than our oea, he had an injury of 45 days, this week he trained very little for the transfer. An explosive and resistant player, he has some accelerating numbers, let’s see if he can play the central attacker, who for me can still make Felipe with his characteristics “.





How is Marusic?





“Today he was with us, only yesterday he was stopped. He had some plaques, the doctor preferred to give him a day with antibiotics”.





Did Lotito say he has no problems with her? It is true?





“I heard it two or three days ago, but there were no problems. The relationship between us is direct, there is no problem in the relationship, we tell each other what we have to say. Are you dissatisfied? I have already answered this before. it’s a trap. I’m 63 years old and I don’t fall for it (laughs) “.





Did he speak during the contract break? How’s Pedro?





There was no talk of this, there was an open market. Pedro is such a brilliant guy that as soon as he steps back on the pitch he seems to be fine. At most a sealing problem, a problem whether to start it or a piece afterwards. Seeing it like this always gives you the feeling of being well. he has this non-ordinary brilliance that always feels good.





How do you play 7 games in 22 days?





“Let’s think about tomorrow’s, then the other 6. Tomorrow is very difficult, Fiorentina’s home performance is clear, like the numbers of their attack. We need concentration, they are very violent, in the sense that they enter the game immediately. We need to concentrate. on this, we see the evolution then, who will be tired, who will be available or not for the next races. There will be room for 18 players “.





How is Radu? Unripe when he recovers?





“Francesco is working separately, I think that in a few days he can resume training with us but I am not sure until Tuesday or Wednesday, when the next checks will take place. Stefan is quite well, in the last 2-3 months he is always he was fine, then he stopped for 10 groups, but he came back in line with what we had left “.





Impressions of Kamenovic? How did Basic see it?





“He had a white face … Yesterday he was already on the pitch, he experienced an episode that shocked him at the moment, I think it’s normal to go out like this after having had the gun pointed at. But that’s it. Kamenovic has bureaucratic problems, he had a couple of days off, he’s not with us right now. ”