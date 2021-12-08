RELIVE THE LIVE LIVE – Lazio, Sarri: “Order and consistency for the second round. Then with a little luck …”

FORMELLO – Eve of Lazio-Galatasaray, clash for the first place in the standings. Maurizio Sarri he will speak at 2.30 pm in the press room to present the challenge with the Turks that will close the group stage of the Europa League: follow the direct writing of his words on Lalaziosiamonoi.it. Together with him he will be there Elseid Hysaj.

Questions to Sarri:

Tomorrow the most important match of this segment of the season? How much has Lazio changed since the first leg?

“An important match, the eighth final is at stake. We had to get the qualification, now it becomes essential to move forward and a win would allow us to have a couple of weeks free to train. Which hasn’t happened since August. At times we are changed, sometimes no, I hope to see our best version. They are in the lead, they have never lost or conceded away goals. They are leading the most difficult group of the Europa League.

How is Immobile?

“The injury is minor, this is the positive aspect. If he plays we will do our evaluations today, we will see if he will make it or not.”

What do you mean by programming?

“What is meant in all companies in the world, planning moves for the future. I talk to the president often, at least a couple of times a week, it also happened this week. There are the conditions, let’s see”.

How is order maintained on the pitch?

“The level of application has a strong impact. If the team loses application, messy races come out. The goal is to make it a constant. With order, quality has increased. Now we seek consistency in order”.

Can Lazio reach the end of the Europa League?

“The knockout phase is always something where luck is inside. In single or double games, luck affects a lot, as in the draw. It is certainly a Europa League of a higher level than in previous editions. With the Conference the level has risen, other top-level teams arrive from the Champions League. Going forward will depend on many factors, we must never think like now, round after round “.

What do you want from Zaccagni?

“That he continues to be the real Zaccagni. He had two or three problems that affected him, now he seems to be growing in conditions. He has quality and leg, for us it is really important. We hope that the misfortune is over and that he will grow again”.