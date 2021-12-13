RELIVE THE LIVE LIVE – Lazio, Sarri: “Unlucky to lose Pedro and Zaccagni. On the transfer market …”

There Lazio is reassembled since Sassuolo and lost 2-1 at Mapei Stadium. The Biancoceleste coach Maurizio Sarri spoke at the press conference, below the direct written by de Lalaziosiamonoi.it. (CLICK HERE FOR THE CONFERENCE VIDEO OR SCROLL TO END OF ARTICLE)

Was the negative of the match the second half in which Lazio made only one shot on goal? How much did Felipe Anderson’s colorless proof affect?

“I think the bad luck of our game was losing Pedro and Zaccagni who were the fundamental players, they were doing well being brilliant and giving a lot. Losing them during the game was heavy. Felipe is not in the best condition right now, yes. he knew and in fact he was out of the starting eleven. He could have done better in three or four restarts in numerical parity, one even in numerical superiority. A pinch of bad luck there was at the end, but then I think that Sassuolo is technically one of the best teams in Serie A. If only the technical aspect is taken into consideration, he has exceptional setters “.

How are the injured? Do you expect something from the market?

“I always expect something. By now we must have clear ideas about what can be useful, so let’s see what we can do. We are missing something and see if we will have the opportunity to fill some small gap. Luis Alberto does not seem like an injury. serious entity, but in the ultrasound there is a small sign. A few days more he will have to stay still. Pedro stopped because he gradually felt his calf harden. The fact that the pain emerged gradually gives us hope for good. Zaccagni has had a muscle hardening after a blow to the calf, but we are optimistic about him too. They seem to be two fairly light situations, but if they will make it in five days I don’t know “.

What is the goal of this season?

“Let’s try to build this season because if we build well the results also improve. Let’s see what the goal can be. We are still fragile from many points of view, we are not very logical in certain situations. Today we lost a goal with a central defender in opponent area. Twenty minutes from the end against a team that has changed the inertia of the game is an excess of generosity. I understand it, but it is naivety, it is a lack of cynicism. We have to grow a lot from the point of view of managing the moments “.

What was the best Sarri? Do you want to express an idea about Juventus’ difficulties?

“That victory of that championship was underestimated by everyone. Even the choices made afterwards were in that sense. Two players went to the United States, a phenomenal player like Khedira stopped posing later because he had knee problems. If you ask me where I did better I tell you Empoli, both the year in Serie A and the promotion to Serie B. “.

Posted 12/12 at 21:02