RELIVE THE LIVE LIVE – Lazio, Sarri: “We care about the Europa League, but that’s a problem”

FORMELLO – The Europa League, the Lazio prepares the penultimate match of the group in Moscow against Lokomotiv. Maurizio Sarri will speak at 12.15 in the press room, will present tomorrow’s trip to Moscow. Together with him there will be Francesco Acerbi: follow the direct written of their words on Lalaziosiamonoi.it.

The questions begin in Sarri:

Tomorrow he finds Lokomotiv again, there is another coach and a complicated climate …

“Seeing them after the change of the coach, I noticed a different, superior team. The premises are of a difficult match, we have to go on through this match, they the same to reach at least the playoffs. It’s not easy, a match could come out in open theory, we both need points. It will be much more difficult than the first leg. “

How much does it count tomorrow between Juve and Napoli?

“We have to disregard everything else, if we make calculations everything gets confused, if we think that between 72 replaying in Naples we can make different choices, we think game by game. I don’t like being too conditioned because then I risk influencing both of them. to tie”.

How do you rate Immobile and the others?

“The moment that a player goes through is important, those who go to the national team are having a much higher time frame. In the statistics, only the minutes in the league are put, as if in the cup or national team it is not difficult … You have to see the total time. , I have 3-4 players who have played a lot, for now they are reacting well, one of them is Acerbi who is here next to me. and second training that he had no pain, but felt different sensations from the two calves, in the last days this sensation has disappeared. Let’s see tomorrow “.

How did you see Zaccagni?

“He is probably a player who has something less physical condition, he went through problems that did not allow him to keep the form at the beginning of the season. When he has training and minutes in his legs you will see something different. It seems that he is doing the homework because maybe in the legs does not feel to make the play.

How is the Europa League goal evaluated?

“After Juve, I said that for us it is a problem for nothing, going around Europe and playing after 66 hours is a huge problem, not only for us. But I also said that we will go there and play it. , as it should be. We can’t think of going around Europe and not trying to get to the qualification. If you ask me then if Europe like this is a problem, then I say yes. Before you could play on Mondays in the league, now hardly ever, the calendar like this is difficult and for me it leads to a deterioration in the quality of the matches. Many teams are without 4 players, I am amazed that their association (of the players, ed) is silent, they protest for a extra week of holidays at Christmas, then it says nothing for all these matches … “.

Why does Lazio have all these problems away from home? Underestimation, personality, difficulties …

“Anyone who underestimates our Europa League group is crazy. I have seen the Champions League groups, some are not as difficult as ours. The problem is not only in Europe, there is also in the league, it has never happened to me in the past. with my teams, it’s an aspect that we have to fix at all costs. The goals are the same, the pitches the same size, the away fields can’t get worse for us. I don’t really understand why. ”

Napoli play today and Lazio tomorrow …

“One day out of 3 is 33%, that’s a lot of stuff. The calendar is this, the regulation says that the one with the highest ranking remains on Thursday and it is Lokomotiv compared to Spartak. One of the reasons that first made me say it will be difficult tomorrow “.

Play Leiva? How are you?

“I’m not telling you, not out of disrespect to the journalists, but for the players who need to know from me first. Leiva is better, has a small deterioration in normal form, compared to 20 days ago I’m seeing better, too. he told me he feels cooler. “

The Biancoceleste technician also analyzed the challenge on Sky Sport’s microphones: “Lokomotiv at the moment is a different team to that of the first leg. They changed coaches and made a series of excellent performances and results. They lost on Sunday but I saw that the formation is not the usual one. A difficult game awaits us. I don’t know what climatic conditions are there at the moment. I played there two years ago and I remember there was good ground. We hope that the climatic conditions allow us to play on good ground. In this period in Russia you have to expect everything and you have to take the points home. Juventus? We did very well the first 20 minutes with the tall team and good circulation. Clearly the episode of the penalty created a bit of backlash. There is a lot to save and a lot to fix. You can’t take a penalty from a natural throw-in in which we were not ideally placed. Even on the penalty we were in such a bad shape and there were still ten minutes left and all the recovery to play. You can do it in the 93rd minute but not when there is still so much left to go. It is a game in which the team has continued to give positive signals. Dmitri Barinov “.