Relive the minute by minute of the state situation message from Governor Pedro Pierluisi

The governor Peter Pierluisi This Tuesday, he offered his second message on the situation of the State before the Legislative Assembly, the first that he is taking after the approval and entry into force of the Debt Adjustment Plan (PDA).

Pierluisi began his address at 5:39 pm before lawmakers on the floor of the House of Representatives and, unlike his first address, no protests or demonstrations were organized in front of the Capitol.

Key points from Pierluisi’s message:

– The allocation of $150 million of ARPA funds to renovate tourist attractions, foster the visitor economy, promote Puerto Rico as a tourist and investment destination, and help in the recovery of cultural institutions.

– A multisectoral committee, led by Francisco Parés, Secretary of the Department of the Treasury, will simplify Puerto Rico’s tax system, facilitate its compliance, encourage productivity, and make the system fairer for all taxpayers. It will also ensure the collections obtained from foreign companies.

– Advances in the permit systems of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) to eliminate backlogs for thousands of businesses and projects.

– Activation of the capital improvements and resilience program, which will serve as a foundation for the prosperity of citizens.

– The government estimates that for this year, no less than 2,000 projects will be under construction.

– Investment of some $600 million to improve the drinking water system throughout Puerto Rico.

– Investment of $300 million to the Green Energy Trust to advance renewable energy generation projects.

– Pierluisi also announced the investment of funds, in the budget for the next fiscal year, for solid waste, the payment of the municipal contribution to the Vital Plan, funds to fight climate change, the dredging of the Martín Peña channel, health services, contributions to the Vital Plan for retired police officers and money to modernize and/or improve government systems.