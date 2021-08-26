REM Beauty make-up collection is coming

written by Roberta Marciano





August 26, 2021



Also Ariana Grande is about to launch into the world of make-up! After her line of perfumes that is now popular all over the world, the Positions singer seems ready to make her debut in the beauty industry.

According to a well-known insider in the field of beauty, trendmood, there would be more than one clue to REM Beauty’s arrival. Meanwhile, the name refers to the singer’s iconic song as well as to the perfume, released last year, which bears the same name. A dedicated and already verified page has also appeared on Instagram as well as the first advertisements that announce its arrival very soon in Times Square.

Ariana’s make-up line should be released (probably at first only in America) around September. REM Beauty will launch products such as mascara, eyeliner, lip products, concealers but also body and skin care products. Not only tricks but it seems that there will also be a section dedicated to hair extensions and much more!

Ari had just recently released the latest of his fragrances, God Is A Woman, not yet available in Italy but already present in American stores.

What do you think of the launch of REM Beauty, the new cosmetics line by Ariana Grande?