News

REM Beauty make-up collection is coming

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


written by Roberta Marciano

August 26, 2021

ariana grande

Also Ariana Grande is about to launch into the world of make-up! After her line of perfumes that is now popular all over the world, the Positions singer seems ready to make her debut in the beauty industry.

According to a well-known insider in the field of beauty, trendmood, there would be more than one clue to REM Beauty’s arrival. Meanwhile, the name refers to the singer’s iconic song as well as to the perfume, released last year, which bears the same name. A dedicated and already verified page has also appeared on Instagram as well as the first advertisements that announce its arrival very soon in Times Square.

Ariana’s make-up line should be released (probably at first only in America) around September. REM Beauty will launch products such as mascara, eyeliner, lip products, concealers but also body and skin care products. Not only tricks but it seems that there will also be a section dedicated to hair extensions and much more!

Ari had just recently released the latest of his fragrances, God Is A Woman, not yet available in Italy but already present in American stores.

What do you think of the launch of REM Beauty, the new cosmetics line by Ariana Grande?


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

940
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
757
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
740
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
586
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
575
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
571
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
569
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
555
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
510
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
486
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
To Top