Rema and Selena Gomez premiere the video for the new version of ‘Calm Down’

Since last Friday, August 26, the new version of the international hit is available on all streaming platforms Calm Down‘ of rowwhich incorporates the outstanding collaboration of Selena Gomez.

The original version of ‘calm down‘ is currently one of the most viral songs in Europe and a hit in France, Germany and the Netherlands, countries where it already tops the charts.

The new dimension provided by the presence of Selena Gómez in this new version marks the beginning of a new stage for a song that is destined to become one of the most important songs of the year on a global level.

A couple of weeks after the premiere of the duet, we can already see the corresponding video clip of ‘Calm Down’:











