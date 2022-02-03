remain masks and spacing- Corriere.it

from Foreign editorial staff

After Denmark, Norway is also reducing restrictions. The premier reserves the right to reintroduce the necessary measures should the health situation require it. We don’t know if this is the beginning or the end of the pandemic, he said

After Denmark, too Norway withdraws most of the anti-Covid measures with immediate effect still in force, in consideration of the fact that the spread of infections is not currently putting the health system at risk: in the country 75% of citizens have received at least two doses of the vaccine. Even if many people become infected, fewer people will be in need of hospitalization, Oslo premier Jonas Gahr Stoere announced yesterday at a press conference.

Are well protected by vaccines, for this we can loosen many measures. From today, therefore, restaurants will return to serving alcohol after 11pmsmart working will no longer be mandatory in the sectors in which it was envisaged and the current limit of 10 people for meetings in private homes will also be removed.

However, the recommendation to maintain social distancing remains, with people who will have to wear masks and keep at least one meter from the others. The premier – who in December had introduced a partial lockdown to curb the spread of the Omicron variant – however reserves the right to reintroduce the necessary measures should the health situation require it. We do not know if this is the beginning or the end of the pandemic, said Stoere.

Meanwhile, The first case of Covid-19 has been detected on the Norwegian island of Utsira, in the North Sea. We had avoided it for two years, Mayor Marte Eide Klovning told the Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet, adding that the 188 inhabitants of the island are vaccinated. It is unclear how the virus reached Utsira, which is located about 120 kilometers south of Bergen, Norway’s second largest city.

Yesterday it was Denmark that lifted coronavirus restrictions. In fact, in the country it is no longer necessary to wear masks or show the Green Pass, while events and discos are again authorized. The decision goes hand in hand with the choice of no longer define Covid-19 as a socially critical disease, a definition used to justify the adoption of anti-pandemic regulations. Masks will remain mandatory in hospitals, for staff and visitors, and only those who enter the country – the first in the EU to revoke the measures – will be asked to show proof of vaccination.

A similar choice had already been made by the government last November, but at the time the restrictions had been reintroduced to deal with a sharp increase in infections. I don’t dare say if it will be a final goodbye. We do not know what will happen in the autumn and if we will have to deal with a new variant, clarified the first minister Mette Frederiksen interviewed on the radio. We are ready to step out of the shadow of the coronavirus and welcome the life we ​​had before, she had specified the previous week. The pandemic continues, but we have passed the critical phase. However, the invitation reached the citizens by the health authorities is that of a undergo regular tests to monitor the progress of infections.

Denmark was one of the first European countries to deal with the sub-variant Omicron 2, which a week ago had already been sequenced in 50% of positive cases. About 40-50 thousand new cases continue to be registered every day, equal to almost 1% of the population of 5.8 million inhabitants, but the increase in infections has not put additional pressure on hospitals. This is above all thanks to the high percentage of the vaccinated population: over 60% of Danes received the booster dose compared to an EU average of just under 45%.

Neighboring Finland will also end all restrictions against Covid-19 in February. In recent days, Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced that the timing for the abandonment of the restrictions will be negotiated by her Social Democratic-led government with the other parties in Parliament. In the meantime, I am border controls between Helsinki and the other Schengen area states were interrupted on 31 January: a restriction that was introduced in late December to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. A similar scenario is also looming in Great Britain, although the government has not officially declared its intention to treat Covid as a disease that is no longer critical. Since January 27, Boris Johnson has filed the so-called plan B, canceling the obligation of a Green pass and a mask in shops and on public transport.