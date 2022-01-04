Remains found MMA fighter missing in 2020 / David Koenig: yellow on his death

Branson, Missouri police identified the remains of David Koenig, an amateur mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter who has been missing for nearly two years. The news was reported by CNN, which explains that the skeleton of the young man (he was 25 at the time of his disappearance, ed.) Was found in a wooded area by a hunter of deer antlers. Investigators found some of his personal belongings during searches in the area and a forensic dentist confirmed that it is the young man, who was last seen on February 8, 2020 and whose disappearance a few weeks later.

“We are heartbroken – said the mother Tracy to the microphones of the aforementioned television station –. Even though Dave had been missing for 22 months, what we’re experiencing now is just one indescribable pain. My son lived his life as a rock star, he was friends with everyone. He was the classic guy you meet once and you never, ever forget. He was an incredible person with so much left to give to life and I am incredibly proud to say he is my son “.

DAVID KOENIG IS DEAD: THE REMAINS FOUND AFTER TWO YEARS, FAREWELL TO “A GENTILE GIANT”

The forensic pathologist who analyzed David Koenig’s remains claimed he could not find it trauma during the examination and that death does not appear to be the result of violent action. “I hope this helps to lighten the burden of death a little”, underlined Deputy Chief of Police Eric Schmitt. The Taney County Coroner’s Office again specified to CNN that the manner in which the boy lost his life and the cause that led to his death are still unclear to this day.

Meanwhile, Branson Fight Club head coach JT Tilley recalled David: “Training with him was always a pleasure. He cared about the group and was always there to listen and support his teammates. Truly a gentle giant “. Rick, the victim’s father, runs a martial arts gym in Branson and pointed out that his son “Since he was a child he grew up in the fighting world and was working towards becoming a professional fighter. He was on the right track to do great things, he was a phenomenal man “.

