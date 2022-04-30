remains in the top of countries with the highest FDI in 2021 – El Financiero

Mexico was one of the 10 countries with the highest reception of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows in 2021 with 32 billion dollars, 14 percent more than what was received in 2020, according to statistics from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Mexico was in ninth position ahead of Germany, which received 31 billion dollars in FDI during 2021.

USA was the main destination of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) worldwide last year with 382 billion dollars, followed by China, Canada, Brazil and India. The top 10 was completed by South Africa, Russia, Switzerland, Mexico and Germany.

the United States was also the largest source of FDI outflows, which peaked last year at $434 billion, fueled by high levels of reinvested earnings. They followed Germany, Japan, China and the UKwith more than 100 billion dollars.

The bad new? FDI has not yet returned to pre-pandemic level

Despite the recovery in the flows received by Mexico, these still did not exceed the levels of before the pandemic when they were registered. 34 thousand 411 million dollars FDI inflow to the country. Instead, the global trend recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

After a year of decline, global flows of Foreign Direct Investment recovered, growing 88 percent to 1.85 billion dollars, 37 percent above pre-pandemic levels. However, the outlook remains uncertain given the current geopolitical context, the OECD warned.

“While new investment activity was generally strong in 2021, the outlook for 2022 remains uncertain due to to the war that Russia is waging in Ukraine. Investment in new facilities in emerging and developing economies remains weak.

The driving force behind the increase in FDI inflows can be attributed to a significant rebound in OECD earnings on FDI, which peaked in 2021. Fewer of those earnings were distributed to parent companies, resulting in levels higher reinvested earnings, which stimulated the rebound, explains the OECD.

OECD FDI capital inflows also rose 25 percent, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 4 percent and slightly reversing the downward trend seen since 2016.