News

Remains of Ana Francisca Gómez are exposed in Santiago

Photo of Zach
After 5:00 yesterday afternoon, the relatives of Ana Francisca Gomez Andujar52 years old, appeared before the authorities of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) to proceed with the funeral honors.

The relatives of Gómez Andújar arrived in two vehicles at the Inacif to claim the body, and later, they were accompanied by police agents to the place of the wake.

His remains are being exposed this Sunday at a funeral home.

Research

Authorities are working to identify the two men who fatally shot him and that they were traveling on a motorcycle.

A security camera caught them. One of the two men wore a black crash helmet, both had a black coat and jeans, while the other only had a red cap.

Preliminary investigations establish that the man who was on the back of the motorcycle was the one who shot the woman with a 9-millimeter weapon.

The incident

The incident occurred last Friday when Gómez Andújar was traveling in a BMW vehicle, white, on Avenida 27 de Febrero, in the section of the Ensanche Libertad roundabout, in Santiago.

After being shot, Gómez Andújar was transferred to a health center by people who were at the place where he died.

Tags
