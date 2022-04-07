Remake, a saga that refuses to die

Gun games on rails have never had it easy on home systems. In the 90s all arcades had their The House of the Dead, Time Crisis, The Lost World or Virtua Copamong other titles, by that charm of shooting with pistols at a huge television depending on the arcade and model – alone or in company. But these arcades faded away with the turn of the millennium and the limitation of buying an accessory for just one or two releases for your console greatly limited the number of users. The adoption of LCD screens ended up giving the last blow to a genre that has barely maintained itself with motion detection systems, something that, for example, allowed to see versions of The House of the Dead 3 and 4 for PS Move or The House of the Dead Overkill of Wii.

Continuing with their strategy of updating Sega’s almost forgotten licenses, Megapixel and Forever Entertainment now bring us to Nintendo Switch a remake of the first The House of the Dead, the mythical machine that debuted in 1996 and gave rise to several sequels. A face lift, some new game modes and all the action of this adventure full of zombies and liters of blood, but also some problems that detract a lot from the game. gameplay.

Some dead alive

The basis of this remake is what veterans will know: two agents investigate the strange experiments of Dr. Curien, a mad scientist who has unleashed a zombie outbreak in a mansion. Throughout various levels set in a castle and the essential laboratory, our mission will be to eliminate waves of zombies and all kinds of mutations, monsters or wild animals that literally pounce on us. It cannot be denied that Sega achieved a good cast of enemies with this theme, since there are zombies for all tastesYes, from those slow in line to what was seen in the George A. Romero movies to other ninjas and even cyborgs. Their attack patterns are also varied, and the bite attacks are joined by the launch of projectiles such as axes and barrels that must be fired before impact.

The arcade coincided with the phenomenon of the first ‘Resident Evil’, a differentiating aspect from other gun games with a police theme.

In our exploration of the place, something that is done automatically, there are several forks and interactions that bring a bit of replayability to the scoring system. Sometimes we’ll take one route or another, and if we save the scientists trapped in the mansion we might get some extra; there are also objects on the stage that can be destroyed to obtain aids. As with most arcade games, it is designed for a duration of around one hourbut this figure does not take into account that we will be able to repeat and see the slight changes in the elections, the interest in uploading records and that the difficulty tends to be a bit high to spend money in the case of the arcade-until we memorize each trap and ambushed zombie.

So far no surprises compared to the original. The House of the Dead Remake modernizes the graphics we’ll talk about this later – and brings some control options or modes. Of course it can be played by controlling the cursor, but we recommend that you avoid trying it because it was not designed to be fun in this way. And beware, we are not saying that it is unplayable, in fact depending on whether our enemies move a lot or a little it could even be a help, but is far from entertaining.

Zombie variety: classic, that throw projectiles, agile or with some metallic protection. Enough variety throughout four phases – the last one quite short.

Luckily there is the possibility of using the Joy-Con as a substitute for guns and we will find a long list of shooting aids, gyroscope activation and sensitivity adjustments. In theory this should be enough, but the truth is that none of the options is as intuitive as it should be and everything has its advantages and disadvantages. For example, with the movement sensor it will be necessary to correctly align the cursor of our weapon all the time; In the end, the zombie army is joined by that obstacle which is a rather unruly control. The developer has also commented that in a future update it will be possible to play alone with the two Joy-Con simulating two guns, but there is no date for this addition.

Can you get used to motion control? Over time yes, but an arcade of this style asks for the simplicity of picking up the controller and starting to shoot at the television. Anything that gets in the way of accuracy is a major downsideespecially when there are situations in which reflexes and a lot of aim are required, such as hitting the weak point of a boss.

Added to the arcade experience is a horde mode, which is basically the original but with a greater number of enemies on screen and more resistance. If you’ve memorized the arcade and mastered all its secrets, this mode – with its own difficulty settings and scoring method to choose from – will have you relearn the dangers around every corner. The points system is interesting, because once the 10 continuations are consumed we can buy more with the accumulated points, something that encourages clean shots and getting coins for the stage; with the modern point system, kill combos are also taken into account.

Whatever the mode, classic or horde, can be played in company, cooperative or competitive, and the difference is in the sharing or not of continues and punctuation. As a curiosity, a gallery of monsters collects all the creatures that we are seeing with a brief description and there is an internal system of achievements with the different objectives that we are fulfilling; You can also unlock more weapons by meeting certain criteria. But that’s all The House of the Dead Remake asks the user to get involved and do their part to return to it again and again, a philosophy that will not be strange for arcade veterans but, perhaps, for new generations, it will be unattractive.

Saving scientists and seeing different routes helps make it replayable, but you have to do your part to bite the scores.

Improvable performance

The House of the Dead It was a flashy game at the time. While resident Evil used pre-rendered backgrounds, this arcade puts you right into the action with 3D environments, huge enemies, and a dismemberment system that adds a touch of gore. Megapixel’s work is not bad in the visual part, yes, it seems taken from two generations ago, and although it is inevitable that the changes in lighting, textures or modeling give another different sensation to the mythical arcade, it’s usually a fairly faithful remake. And in our opinion, the artistic part of this saga does not seem as untouchable as that of other Sega arcade games: we accept the modifications.

The remake offers two graphic modes, one geared towards graphic quality with higher resolution- and if we play with the dock, another one that prioritizes the rate of images per second that should reach 60 fps. However fluidity varies constantly with falls below 30 fps, and even small stops – depending on the location and the number of enemies on the screen, it is not at all the stable experience that a game of these characteristics asks for. The quality mode does not limit the frame rateso again it’s very inconsistent.

Obviously the graphics are more detailed than the arcade game, but they won’t be too impressive either. The worst: unstable performance.

Better sensations gives the sound section, with cool music, remixes and the whole collection of grudos or phrases of the characters that sound better than in the original. You’ll end up with the word “reload” stuck in your head after a gaming session.

Conclusions

It’s a pity that The House of the Dead Remake don’t take the opportunity to revitalize an almost forgotten genre. There were many options to achieve a more complete remake, such as including the originals as is as an unlockable, expanding the route with new routes or more stages, and above all, optimize control and graphics. It is laudable that Megapixel tries to recover licenses that would otherwise be in a lost drawer in Sega’s offices, but the result must live up to the classic or else there is a risk of burying the saga for good. At least it meets the needs of collectors of the saga and taking into account the few current alternatives on the market, it deserves your attention if you are a fan of a genre that has seen better days.

We have performed this analysis with a code provided by Forever Entertainment.