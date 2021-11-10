remake in sight for the JRPG?

Taking advantage of its PlayStation Now debut, Square-Enix retraces the development of Final Fantasy IX and makes an excursus that tells us some background on the development of the legendary JRPG originally published in 1999.

“From the beginning, Sakaguchi pointed out that he wanted Final Fantasy IX to be a return to our roots“, said Kazuhiro Aoki, designer at Square-Enix. “Final Fantasy VII and VIII were set in science fiction-inspired worlds and we wanted to return to the fantasy style established in previous games.

Perhaps the biggest problems we encountered while making Final Fantasy IX were due to data limits. Working on the original PlayStation, we were constrained by the amount of data we could fit on a CD-ROM, and even with four discs we were right at the limit of memory. Towards the end of development, we were calculating the data on each of the disks every single day. If we ended up crossing the threshold, we would have to change the way the story was divided between the various discs. “.

It was revealed that some cuts were also necessary (for example, there were initially four battles for each of the shrines that the characters visit at some point in the adventure, then reduced to only one), and that the development team had three months less than expected to complete the jobs. It was, in short, a rather demanding title to complete.

At the end of his speech, Aoki does not fail to hint at the future of Final Fantasy IX: “If you’re playing Final Fantasy IX for the first time on PlayStation Now and find it fun, I would be happy if you join us to continue expanding Final Fantasy IX in the future“. Words that seem subtly linked to the Final Fantasy IX Remake reported in the GeForce Now database. Of course, it could also be a harmless invitation to fans who still enjoy creating fanmade content dedicated to the JRPG today. To find out the truth, we just have to wait for any surprises from the publisher.