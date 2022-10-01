Remake of Nosferatu already has protagonists

The great dream of the director Robert Eggersresponsible of The witch, The lighthouse Y the north man, is on its way to becoming a reality. Since his student days, the filmmaker has had a fascination with the mythical bloodsucker—a banner of German Expressionism—to the point of adapting it into a high school play. But now, Eggers will bring his personal interpretation of Nosferatu to the cinema, through a feature film that already boasts two solid protagonists.

Bill Skarsgård in Barbarian (2022)

dead line He reported that Bill Skarsgård will assume the title role of the new Nosferatu. So if the public was already afraid of him for his impersonation of the clown Pennywise in the movies Item from Andy Muschietti, expect to see him with a ghastly face, pointed ears and two menacing fangs. With a not inconsiderable experience in horror movies, the name of Skarsgård is currently on the Mexican billboard, through the acclaimed film Barbarian. Have you already seen it?

On the other hand, recent reports also state that Lily Rose Depp He is already in talks to co-star in Robert Eggers’ upcoming film. If his participation in Nosferatubefore we will see it in the idolHBO series created by Sam Levinson (euphoria) and starring celebrated musician The Weeknd. Previously, Depp shared credits with Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode in the apocalyptic comedy Last night (2021).

A premise of Eggers’ vampire film, housed by Focus Features, dictates the following:

“Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th-century Germany and the ancient vampire from Transylvania (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing with it unspeakable horror.”

Long ago, Harry Styles (Do not worry honey) was listed as another potential cast member; However, in March 2022, the actor’s agency revealed that finally he would not have any participation in the film. It should be clarified that Styles was not contemplated to play Count Orlok of Transylvania; rather Thomas Hutter, a furniture agent who visits the gloomy monster in his castle, as we see in the film Nosferatu original, from 1922.

Lily-Rose Depp in the upcoming HBO series the idol

On the other hand, Anya Taylor-Joy (who worked with Eggers on The witch Y north man) had been committed to being one of the protagonists of Nosferatu. Nevertheless, dead line clarifies that the high demand for the actress and her busy schedule prevented her from adapting to production times. The role that she would have corresponded to is the one that is about to fall into the hands of Lily-Rose Depp.

At the moment, there are no further details of the future remake.