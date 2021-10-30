Remake: The 10 best of all time according to Reddit

Remakes are often difficult for viewers to digest, due to the legacy of the originals that hangs over these types of productions. However, some remakes have won the affection of the public, establishing themselves as now famous and remarkably successful films. Let’s see together the ranking of the 10 best remakes ever drawn up by Reddit.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Reddit users claim: “The new Ocean’s Eleven it is so much better than the original that it should be regarded as the only version ”.

This is a truly superb film, wonderfully directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring an all-star cast that includes George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon And Julia Roberts. It’s arguably one of the best heist movies ever made, not to mention one of the best remakes ever!

The Departed (2006)

The Departed is one of the best films directed by Martin Scorsese and the winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture of that year. It is an undeniable classic! What some people may not know is that The Departed it is actually an American remake of the film Infernal Affair of 2002, directed by Andrew Lau And Alan Mak.

Reddit users write: “There are things that The Departed does better than Infernal Affairs and there are things Infernal Affairs does better than The Departed“. Both are equally great films, and there’s no denying The Departed is a fantastic remake.

The Great Gatsby (2013)

The Great Gatsby is one of the greatest novels of all time, and has been adapted for the silver screen countless times. Reddit users claim, “The version of Robert Redford he had no heart, he is faithful to the story but does not show in depth the narrative themes of the novel. While I have heard that the Gatsby’s Luhrmann… Did a better job of involving me in fictional fiction ”.

Luhrmann’s version was truly beautiful and engaging, and the performance of Leonardo Dicaprio as Gatsby probably beats Redford’s. It was more convincing overall, and helped clarify some of the novel’s tragic themes.

Terror from Deep Space (1978)

Some Reddit users claim that Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) is much better than the original version (1956) ”. While the black and white original is truly a classic, many people remember the iconic 1978 remake better. Donald Sutherland it certainly helps to elevate the product, as well as the fact that the remake contains one of the most famous plot twists of all time.

In this case, perhaps the remake does not totally surpass the original, but it is certainly a great remake, which fully exploits the potential of the story.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Reddit users write about it: The Wizard of Oz. Yes, the 1930 music version is actually a remake. There’s a reason no one remembers the original adaptation ”. In fact, there have been three adaptations of the novel’s Frank Baum before the release of the iconic 1939 musical.

The first was a silent film released in 1910 – just ten years after the novel was published. Another silent film followed in 1925, and an animated short from Canada was released in 1933. Obviously, none had the impact of the classic. Victor Fleming.

Dawn of the Living Dead (2004)

Reddit users say, “Both movies Dawn of the Dead they are excellent, while showing differences. As excellent products, it is difficult to say that one is better than the other ”. The original Dawn of the Dead still stands the test of time today, but there’s no denying it’s showing its age. The remake of Zack Snyder it’s not just Snyder’s best movie, but a great movie in its own right.

The remake is quite different from the original: it contains more explicit violence and running zombies, as well as a really large cast. And, while it can’t beat Romero’s original, it’s still a surprisingly enjoyable remake.

Cape Fear (1991)

Reddit users state: “Both Cape Fear are great films ”. The original Cape Fear came out in 1962, as an adaptation of the novel The Executioners from John D. MacDonald. It’s a great movie, and it was remade in 1991 by Martin Scorsese.

Robert De Niro interprets Max Cady And Nick Nolte And Sam Bowden, and together they form a spectacular team. It is one of the most anxiety-inducing thrillers of the 1990s and has proved hugely popular, grossing over $ 180 million at the box office.

Father of the Bride (1991)

Reddit users declare “Father of the Bride, in the version of Steve Martin, it is absolutely better than the original “. The film was very well received at the time, earning strong reviews, praise for Steve Martin and Martin Short’s performances, and grossing $ 130 million at the box office.

It is so ingrained in modern pop culture that some people may forget (or even not know) that this is a remake of a 1950s comedy featuring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor.

The Thing (1982)

We can read from Reddit that: “The thing from Carpenter is widely considered a superior remake ”. The original came out in 1951 under the title The Thing from Another World. It’s a good movie, but there’s no denying it was made irrelevant amidst John Carpenter’s far superior remake.

While his film was not well received at the time, it is now regarded as one of Carpenter’s best films and one of the best horror films of all time.

Suspiria (2018)

There are numerous Reddit users who exclaim that they loved the stylistic code of Guadagnino, the changes he made at a narrative level, which breathe new air to Dario Argento’s masterpiece. The original is still an amazing classic, but that remake was probably the best remake I’ve ever seen. ”

The original remains an extraordinary classic, but the American remake “certainly stands on its own”. Though it was a box office failure, the film earned praise for its atmosphere, unique and memorable visuals, and performances by Dakota Johnson And Tilda Swinton.