Remakes that changed everything from the original movie and don’t seem like it anymore

Remakes have a bad press in the world of cinema (although not as much as in video games), but they are the law of life. Stories that worked once, for a generation, are often good enough to work multiple times.

Sometimes a remake of a movie is very faithful to the original. others, the remake is so different that it only keeps the name (or not even that)and it almost turns out to be a totally new movie.

There is no formula better than another. Sometimes faithful remakes are criticized for being unimaginative, but sometimes if you make too many changes you risk drifting so far from the original that it’s unrecognizable.

In this report we remember 10 Movie Remakes That Deviated So Much From Their Source They Looked Like New Ones. And as you can see, the results are very different.

The Mummy (1999)

remake of The Mummy (1932), by Karl Freund.

Although mistreated by critics in its day, time has played in favor of this remake of The Mummy starring Brendan Fresar and Rachel Weisz. It may be the nostalgia that speaks, but for a whole generation this was their Indiana Jonesa very funny adventure film, with advanced special effects and touches of terror.

Although it may not seem like it, it is a remake of the 1933 Universal classic with Boris Karloff as the resurrected Imhotep. The idea of ​​making remakes of Universal’s monsters ran through the production company’s offices throughout the decade, and for a long time it was presented as a low-budget horror film, inspired by Terminator, and with George A. Romero chosen as director.

None of those ideas panned out, because Universal needed a blockbuster, and Stephen Sommers was thrilled to make an adventure movie that, against all odds, connected with audiences and was a box office hit, despite coinciding with Star Wars Episode I.

The Departed (2006)

remake of Dirty game (Infernal Affairs, 2002), by Andrew Lau and Alan Mak.

Departed (The Departed) is the only film that has given Martin Scorsese an Oscarand curiously it is with a remake of a Hong Kong film released only four years before, Infernal Affairs.

Both follow the story of a mob undercover cop, switching locations: the triads in Hong Kong and the Irish mob in Boston, in which a mob undercover cop and a mob mole in the police collide.

But the direction is very different: Infernal Affairs has a much more energetic montage, similar to Hong Kong action movies, while The Departed is more realistic and slow, better exploring the characters and the socio-economic reasons that led them to that situation. .

King Kong (1976)

remake of King Kong (1933), by Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack.

The 1933 film is the undisputed classic of fantastic cinema. It wasn’t the first monster movie or one to use stop motion effects, and movies released years later greatly improved its technique.

But King Kong was enormously popular, ambitious and imaginative like few others, with unforgettable scenes like King Kong fighting tyrannosaurs or climbing the Empire State.

None of those scenes made it into its first 1976 remake, starring Jeff Bridges, Jessica Lange and a Kong who was an actor in disguise. In this movie he took himself back to his time and instead of a movie expedition he was an oil tanker. There were no dinosaurs on Skull Island (the most exotic thing apart from Kong is a giant snake), and Kong climbs the no less iconic Twin Towers, newly built.

Nevertheless, the remake was not the expected success, and the special effects were not very convincing, despite being awarded a special Oscar for the construction of a life-size animatronic King Kong. Peter Jackson’s remake is much better, although the 76 has gained some appreciation from fans as a cult film.

The Price of Power (Scarface, 1983)

remake of Scarface, the Terror of the Underworld (1932), by Howard Hawks.

Scarface (The price of power) is considered today one of the best gangster movies in the history of cinema and one of the most memorable roles of Al Pacino, director Brian de Palma and screenwriter Oliver Stone.

The imprint left by this film makes many forget that it is a remake of a 1932 film by Howard Hawks and produced by Howard Hughesalso based on a novel about the life of Al Capone.

But the 1983 film has another fictional protagonist, Tony Montana, inspired by the character of Tony Camonte from the original, in turn inspired by Al Capone, which runs for 170 minutes.

Perhaps, more than a remake, it would be considered a reinterpretation of the novel, or even a tribute which is dedicated to Hawks and the screenwriter of the original Ben Hecht.

Total Challenge (2012)

remake of Total Challenge (1990), by Paul Verhoeven.

Total Recall is one of the iconic sci-fi movies of the 90s, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and directed by Paul Verhoeven, also director of RoboCop and Starship Troopers.

It’s a craze based on a Philip K. Dick story where a company can implant you with fake memories and adventures. But a seemingly ordinary man is reminded of an adventure on Mars as a secret agent, fighting to overthrow a tyrannical government.

The 2012 remake, directed by Len Wiseman and starring Colin Farrell and Jessica Biel, took the story much more seriously and lost Verhoeven’s typical black humor, turning it into a much more generic action movie than anyone remembers. Already.

The Italian Job (2003)

remake of A Job in Italy (1969) by Peter Collinson.

The American remake of The Italian Job, a 1969 action-comedy starring Michael Caine, kept the name but almost completely changed the story of this revered British heist movie. Against all odds, the results were very positive.

In the remake, starring Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron and Jason Stathamthe action is taken to Venice and Los Angeles, creating entirely new characters, like Edward Norton’s antagonist, and taking the chases (and gigantic traffic jams) to a new level.

The result is a modern and very entertaining action film, much more recommended to watch today than the original, which was a great success among the public and critics and could still receive a late sequel… As a curiosity, the original film had an adaptation to the video game… from Rockstar!

Earth Ultimatum (2008)

remake of Ultimatum to Earth (1951) by Robert Wise.

Keanu Reeves starred in the remake of one of the most remembered science fiction films of the 50s, The day the Earth stood still, although the changes are inevitably enormous.

The 1951 original, released in a propaganda context against the Soviet Union, was instead a pacifist movie in which an alien arrived on Earth to send a nonviolent warning to stop the production of nuclear weapons, which would reach a point that would endanger life on other planets.

The remake, directed by Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange), with Keanu Reeves as the alien Klaatus, follows the same plot, although with many changes in tone to make it more serious and at the same time more destructive and with more action.

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

remake of The Seven Samurai (1954), by Akira Kurosawa

Akira Kurosawa’s cinema left a huge mark on Hollywood that we still see in films of all generations, from Star Wars to The Matrix, The Lord of the Rings or Mad Max Fury Road.

Perhaps the most direct link is the “uncredited” remake of The Seven Samurai of John Sturges in 1960, with Yul Brynner and Steve McQueenalthough Kurosawa later gave John Sturges a katana as he was delighted with the remake.

The western adapted the same story as Kurosawa’s film, set in feudal Japan (late 16th century). The seven samurai are here seven mercenaries hired by a town to defend themselves against the bandits that devastate thema premise that has been imitated ad nauseam in other films and series, but which is based on a true story… although there were six.

In turn, The Magnificent Seven had a modern remake in 2016 with Chris Pratt, Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke, directed by Antoine Fuqua, which is not bad at all. Although these two American versions are good, Kurosawa’s film is far superior for its treatment of the characters and its very modern style of directing the epic and the action.

Trek To Yomi is a Kurosawa film turned into a video game

The Thing (1982)

remake of The Enigma of Another World (1951), by Howard Hawks and Christian Nyby.

The Thing is one of the cases where the remake is widely considered superior to the original. Separated “only” by 30 years of difference, the horror movie of the B’s, a classic at the time, but a B movie after all, was converted by John Carpenter in one of the most terrifying and absorbing movies of the 80s, which still works the same today.

In The Thing, explorers in Antarctica encounter an entity from another world that can parasitize humans, making everyone a suspect.

Although it was a flop in its day (it came out at the same time as ET, and people preferred to see Spielberg’s lovable alien), it became a cult movie thanks… to the video store.

A Star Is Born (2018)

remake of A Star is Born (1937, 1954 and 1976).

A Star is Born is one of those cyclical stories that, like Little Women, The Phantom of the Opera, Robin Hood or Les Miserables, have been told over and over again. The most recent was a huge success with critics and audiences, winning many awards in 2018, including for its lead actress Lady Gaga.

The first A Star Is Born premiered in 1937, with Fredric March and Janet Gaynor, as one of the first Hollywood movies to talk about Hollywood itself. The story was the same as the one we saw with Gaga and Bradley Cooper: an alcoholic actor in low hours falls in love with a young promise, and while his career rises, his sinks.

It was from 1954, with Judy Garland and James Mason, when it became a musical, something that was also maintained in the 1976 remake with Barbara Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. The one from 2018, even with the same main story, perfected the characterization of the couple and added the character of Sam Elliottthe singer’s brother and manager.