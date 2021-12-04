remaster confirmed by Another Eden crossover event file? – Multiplayer.it

A clue hidden in the game files of thecrossover event of Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space with Chrono Cross would seem to confirm the arrival of one remaster of the great classic of Square Enix.

A possible remake or remaster of Chrono Cross, a great classic of the JRPG genre that arrived on PSX back in 1999, has been the focus of numerous rumors in recent days, which have further intensified due to a possible crossover with Another Eden .

Well the Another Eden event: The Cat Beyond Time and Space X Chrono Cross was actually made official a few hours ago by Square Enix and WFS with a trailer, with a launch date set for next December 9th.

For the occasion, Chrono Cross’s Serge, Kid and Harle will arrive on Another Eden and there will be a special story written by Masato Kato, who is involved in the development of both games. The collaboration is also overseen by Yasunori Mitsuda and Nobuteru Yuuki, both key members of the Chrono Cross team.

Even before the official announcement, as reported on the ResetERA forums, some dataminers have thoroughly examined the game files of Another Eden and have found a message that should be activated with the start of the event, or December 9th, which would seem to confirm the arrival of Chrono Cross Remaster: “In honor of the release of the Chrono Cross remaster, a special episode of Complex Dream is about to be launched”.

At this point, it is reasonable to expect the official announcement of the Chrono Cross remaster by Square Enix in the next few days, if not directly on December 9th, the day in which, among other things, the The Game Awards 2021. The event hosted by Geoff Keighley could be the perfect stage for such an announcement. To know for sure we just have to wait.